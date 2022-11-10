Judge gives violent offender low non parole period in hope of rehabilitation

A domestic violence offender has been afforded the opportunity to rehabilitate himself and reform his behaviour following his Bendigo County Court sentence appeal.
The man, who for legal reasons cannot be named, was charged with committing persistent contravention of a family violence order, unlawful assault, contravening conduct whilst on bail, committing an indictable offence while on bail, contravening interim family violence order (FVO), and contravening final family violence order earlier this year.
"He still doesn't have real insights into the impacts of this offending on the victim," Judge Mark Gamble said.
"That is of serious concern."
Judge Gamble said the man had been given several chances to reform and stop re-offending which he hadn't abided by, nor had he followed bail conditions.
"He has had many many opportunities in the past," he said.
The court heard that over a period of five months, the offender called the victim names, assaulted and abused the victim, and attended her house even with an FVO in place prohibiting him from doing so.
In one instance, the man choked her using a two-arm chokehold that went for two minutes.
She asked the man to stop. He also punched her in her left arm.
In another instance, the appellant grabbed the victim with a single hand and threw her on a lounge chair.
"He still does not appreciate the effect this offending has on the complainant," Judge Gamble said.
"This has had a significant effect on her."
The court heard there was also a history of illicit drug use.
Judge Gamble said the man didn't know the effect drugs could have on him - especially meth.
The judge said meth could contribute to or create psychosis.
"He was quite unwell when he was arrested," Judge Gamble said.
The offender was sentenced to 18 months imprisonment with a non parole period of nine months in the Bendigo Magistrates Court on August 12, 2022.
"My first impression was that this is a well calibrated sentence by the magistrate," Judge Gamble said.
His lawyer, Nicholas Rolfe, said his client's prospects of rehabilitation were guarded and it was his issues that stopped him from complying with orders.
The court heard the man suffered from delusions and schizophrenia.
Mr Rolfe said his client was now maintaining his regimes with his medicines and he felt much better.
"He may be looking at things in a much clearer light," Judge Gamble said.
The lawyer said ultimately the protection of the community could be accurately served if his client was rehabilitated.
Mr Rolfe said a longer period in jail would allow the offender to contemplate his actions, but then he needed supervision upon release and suggested a Court Integration Services Program (CISP) for his client.
"Given his intellectual deficits, he needs to be supervised upon release," he said.
Judge Gamble said he was not "attracted" to the idea of a CISP, and the offender has had many Community Corrections Orders (CCO's) addressing his mental health.
"I will need some considerable persuasion to deal with this other than with jail," the judge said.
The man was convicted and his original sentence of 18 months imprisonment with a non parole period of nine months was confirmed.
The offender has already served more than 172 days of Pre Sentence Detention (PSD) which will be deducted from his sentence.
Judge Gamble said giving the offender a low non parole period gives him the opportunity to be released from jail at the earliest possible opportunity, enabling him to address the underlying factors and deal with the challenges in his life.
The judge said if it were not for the man's guilty plea, he would have imposed 24 months imprisonment with a non parole period of 16 months.
Judge Gamble said Mr Rolfe had represented his client quite well.
If you or someone you know needs support, contact:
