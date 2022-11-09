More than 20 performers will bring four one-act plays to life in Synchronicity Performing Arts' new production.
Shards enlists the talents of four experienced directors to bring the four plays - Napoleon in Exile, One Season's King, All the World's A Stage and Locked In - to life at the Engine Room this week.
Producer Saari Frochot-Chauhan said the company was eager to bring more theatrical variety to its productions while growing local talent.
"We wanted to have the opportunity for larger casts but also multiple directors," she said.
"One of big element was we didn't want anyone brand new to directing. There is a mentoring aspect but everyone had directed before and were working as a team."
The directors taking part in Shards are Scott Ramsay, Evalina Woodward, Ralph Shippard and Tania Maxwell.
Ms Frochot-Chauhan said some of the directors were extremely experienced while other had minimal experience.
"Evalina Woodward was a student with the Royal Shakespeare Academy in London and is doing Shakespearean monologues for her play All the World's A Stage," Ms Frochot-Chauhan said.
"She has hand picked the monologues and is her in her element. There is a bunch monologues and physical theatre but also a beautiful diversity in her ensemble cast. It's really diverse.
"Scott Ramsay is our most experienced director, people would have seen his work in the likes of the Melbourne Theatre Company but he hasn't done anything for 30 years. This is his first step back.
"He is also doing something not often seen on Bendigo stages, which is non-naturalistic theatre. One Season's King is more conceptual and allows for more creativity in its approach and presentation.
Tania Maxwell will direct Napoleon in Exile, a two-person play about the circumstance a mother and her autistic son face, while Ralph Shippard is presenting Locked In, which explores the locked in syndrome where someone in hospital is on life support, are of their surroundings but unable to communicate.
"Each director selected a play that speaks to them," Ms Frochot-Chauhan said. "They are professionally written plays but everyone involved in the production is from the Bendigo area.'
The plays will be spread across four nights with Napoleon in Exile and All The World's A Stage going ahead on Thursday night, One Season's King and Locked In taking place on Friday night and Saturday afternoon and One Season's King and All the World's A Stage going ahead on Saturday night.
"It's two plays per night, so if people want to see everything, they will need to come to two shows," Ms Frochot-Chauhan said. "There is something for everyone and tickets are just $22.50, which makes it very accessible for people.
"It's definitely a different concept, and it has been great to take on more actors in this variety of work, having groups get together and support each other, watch each other and see how the plays are progressing.
"The mentorship between directors has been very collaborative with a lot of sharing of ideas.
Shards is on at the Engine Room from November 10 to 12. Visit www.synchronicity.org.au for tickets and more details.
Chris has been with the Bendigo Advertiser for more than 10 years. He has great passion for the performing arts and is very supportive of the Bendigo live music scene. Outside of the news world Chris plays golf and, regardless of the result, loves watching St Kilda play in the AFL. He loves community theatre and has performed on stage with the Bendigo Theatre Company and worked with Baldrick himself, Tony Robinson. Story tips: chris.pedler@austcommunitymedia.com.au
