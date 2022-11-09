Police are on the hunt for people who stole vehicles and property worth $300,000 during a burglary in central Victoria last month.
Macedon Crime Investigation Unit detectives are appealing for public assistance after a classic Ford Falcon was among several items stolen in New Gisborne.
Police have been told unknown offenders driving two utilities attended a commercial property on Hamilton Road about midnight on October 17.
It is believed they gained entry by cutting a locked gate to the property and once inside stole a 1971 blue/green Ford Falcon XY GT (registration 8999H8) replica sedan worth $130,000.
The offenders also stole a truck and trailer and used a forklift inside to load the truck with a ride-on lawn mower, water tanks, tools, water pumps and electric tools.
They fled the scene, driving two utes, one with the trailer attached and in convoy with the stolen Ford Falcon and truck.
Investigators have released images of the stolen Ford and trailer in the hope someone may recognise them.
Anyone who has information that could assist investigators is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or submit a confidential report online at crimestoppersvic.com.au
Journalist based in Bendigo, Victoria, covering health and Buloke and Campaspe Shire news at the Bendigo Advertiser. Contact via alex.gretgrix@austcommunitymedia.com.au
