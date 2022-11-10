The largest producer of livestock vaccinations in the world has made a generous donation to help improve mental health in Australia.
Zoetis has again donated $100,000 to Beyond Blue which has been the company's yearly goal since 2016. Zoetis has donated $700,000 over that time.
These funds have been raised through the sale of livestock, pig and poultry vaccines and drenches, with $5 from each sale kept for the mental health charity.
Lance Williams, Zoetis senior vice president and cluster lead in Australia and New Zealand, said his team was happy to again reach the fundraising goal.
"At Zoetis, we recognise the importance of improving mental health, reducing the stigma around mental health and tackling the tragedy of suicide, which disproportionately affects people in regional and rural areas," he said.
"People living in rural areas face a number of challenges which can take a toll on their wellbeing, including disasters, economic change, isolation, limited access to services and most recently the pandemic.
"Together we have made strong progress in supporting the mental health and wellbeing of those who live in rural Australia, and we are passionate about continuing to help."
Beyond Blue chief community officer Patrice O'Brien thanked Zoetis for their efforts which will help the service as it deals with high demand.
"We know that people are doing it tough right now and ongoing impacts of the pandemic, cost of living pressure and extreme weather events will continue to affect people's mental health," she said.
"We are honoured to receive such wonderful support from Zoetis each year with all funds raised going towards the Beyond Blue Support Service.
"To date, more than 14,500 people have been able to get the support they need through these funds.
"As well as the importance of the funds raised, Zoetis' support of Beyond Blue in rural and regional communities, ensures that more people in those communities are aware of our services being available to them, which is so important."
For more information about depression and anxiety, visit beyondblue.org.au
To talk to a mental health professional for free, contact the 24/7 Beyond Blue Support Service on 1300 22 46 36.
