Livestock vaccination company Zoetis donates $100,000 to Beyond Blue

November 10 2022 - 3:00pm
Livestock vaccination company Zoetis has now donated $700,000 to Beyond Blue since 2016. Picture supplied

The largest producer of livestock vaccinations in the world has made a generous donation to help improve mental health in Australia.

