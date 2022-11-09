Bendigo Advertiser
Premiership player returns to Camp Reserve to coach Castlemaine

By Adam Bourke
Updated November 9 2022 - 3:59pm, first published 12:30pm
Castlemaine senior coaching panel Jackson Hood, Brendan Shepherd and Brodie Martin. Picture by CFNC

Castlemaine FNC president Caleb Kuhle expects new senior coach Brendan Shepherd to implement a more aggressive game style at the Magpies in 2023.

