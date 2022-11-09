Premiership player returns to Camp Reserve to coach Castlemaine

Castlemaine FNC president Caleb Kuhle expects new senior coach Brendan Shepherd to implement a more aggressive game style at the Magpies in 2023.
Shepherd, a premiership player with the Magpies in 2000, was appointed coach on Tuesday night and took over the reins from another former premiership Pie in Don Moran.
Shepherd, who previously coached Maldon in the Maryborough Castlemaine District Football League, was best known as a tough, attacking defender in his career with Castlemaine.
"We think Brendan is a good fit for the club,'' Kuhle said.
"His approach to football is something we've been lacking. He's a good motivator and as a player he played a physical brand of footy and that's something we want to adopt.
"When people think of the good old days at Castlemaine, it was physically gruelling to play against the club. We want to bring an element of that back.
"Opponents used to fear coming to the Camp Reserve because they didn't know what they were going to get.
"Derrick Filo used to talk about bringing an Eaglehawk premiership side to play a Castlemaine side that was on the bottom of the ladder and he lost. He said Castlemaine sides always had the ability to beat a top side and that's what we need to aspire to do."
Brodie Martin retains his assistant coaching role, while key position player Jackson Hood will step up and take on a playing assistant coach role.
The Pies finished ninth in 2022 with two wins from 18 games.
Going forward they desperately need some more depth for their senior ranks.
"We're maintaining our mantra that we want local players,'' Kuhle said.
"If they're Castlemaine people that have moved away we're going to try to track them back.
"We're confident we'll have a couple of players come with Brendan.
READ MORE: South Bendigo signs highly-rated ruckman
"I think we signed about 25 players before our presentation night, so now we just need to sign up the others that were waiting to see who the coach was.
"There's a couple of players that might be moving away for work or uni, but there's not much we can do about that."
VFL player Bailey Henderson has re-signed, but key inside midfielder Tommy Horne is one player who could be relocating interstate.
"Bailey is a big part of where the club is heading,'' Kuhle said.
"I don't think he'll stop until he gets what he wants, which is success at Castlemaine.
"It's a wait and see with Tommy. I know he has a lot of love for the club and we love having him at the club, but he and his partner are weighing up what they're doing in regards to moving away and we respect that."
Shepherd is not wasting any time in settling into his new role, with pre-season training to start next week.
"It's a great opportunity for Brendan to get into coaching at Bendigo league level,'' Kuhle said.
"We'll give him all the support he needs."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.