Self-collection cervical screening provides private and safe alternative

November 9 2022 - 1:30pm
Self-collected cervical screening is as reliable as the traditional collection using a speculum. Picture by Pixabay

Cancer Council Victoria research has shown self-collection options for cervical screening could increase the numbers of people accessing the vital health service.

