Cancer Council Victoria research has shown self-collection options for cervical screening could increase the numbers of people accessing the vital health service.
The research showed many people are hesitant to have tests carried out by medical professionals, but many also are unaware of alternatives.
This National Cervical Cancer Awareness Week, November 7 to 13, Cancer Council Victoria, together with the Australian Centre for the Prevention of Cervical Cancer, is calling on Victorians to spread the word about the self-collection option for cervical screening.
Cervical screening tests, previously called pap tests, are the best way to prevent cervical cancer and need to be undertaken every five years by women and people with a cervix aged 25 to 74 who are eligible for cervical screening.
Data from 2018-2021 indicates only 62 per cent of people in Victoria requiring the health service participated in the National Cervical Screen Program.
Three quarters of those surveyed who had previously avoided a screening said they would likely opt for the self-collection option which became universally available in Australia on July 1, 2022.
READ MORE:
This test allows people to collect their own vaginal sample using a swab and is quick, easy, private and as reliable as a sample collected by a healthcare professional from the cervix using a speculum.
Kate Broun, the Head of Screening, Early Detection and Immunisation at Cancer Council Victoria, said more needed to be done to educate the whole community on the range of screening options.
"Cervical cancer is one of the most preventable cancers and early diagnosis through screening greatly improves the chances of treatment being successful," Ms Broun said.
"But many people put off their cervical screening test or avoid it altogether because they find it uncomfortable, embarrassing or face other barriers to doing the test.
"Self-collection can help us to break down those barriers and allow all women and people with a cervix to choose the right option for them.
"No matter where you live, or what community you are a part of, everyone deserves to be protected from cervical cancer.
"It's so important that we spread the word about self-collection to ensure everyone knows their options for cervical screening."
Australian Centre for the Prevention of Cervical Cancer executive director Professor Marion Saville AM said Australia was already a world-leader when it came to preventing cervical cancer and these self-collection tests could lower the case numbers even more.
READ MORE:
"It's estimated that in 2022, over 900 Australian women and people with a cervix will be diagnosed with cervical cancer and more than 200 people will die from it," she said.
"Unlike many other cancers, we have the tools available to prevent cervical cancer and find it early, and everyone should have access to these tools to ensure no more lives are lost.
"By offering this new cervical screening self-collection test, we have the chance to increase screening rates in Victoria, increase detection of the virus that can lead to cervical cancer and ultimately save more lives."
People can speak to their doctor or nurse about self-collection or visit cancervic.org.au/selfcollection for more information, including a guide on how to do the test.
Providers are also available on Cancer Council Victoria's cervical screening provider directory, or call their experienced cancer nurses for information and support on 13 11 20.
Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with the Bendigo Advertiser app. Click here to download.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.