Golden Square locals welcome a new look Woolworths, just in time for Christmas

This is branded content for Woolworths

Golden Square locals were excited to welcome a new look Woolworths store, after it underwent extensive renovations to provide a modernised and elevated shopping experience, just in time for Christmas.

The store celebrated its official relaunch ceremony on Friday the 28th of October, when shoppers were invited to discover the exciting new ranges on offer. The upgraded product range combines quality local produce and small goods with the incredible value that Woolworths is known for.

The new store showcases a refined, modern look and a huge selection of produce and pantry items

"We're pleased to be able to offer a convenient new look, full range supermarket for our customers, giving local shoppers a better shopping experience and providing all their grocery and fresh food needs in our updated store," said store manager of Woolworths Golden Square, Susan Becket-Thorpe.

"The new look supermarket is designed with the local customer at the forefront and we are pleased that the enhancements will offer local residents a great shopping experience, enhanced fresh offerings and the convenience they are looking for," said Ms Becket-Thorpe.

The new Woolworths Golden Square is a foodies heaven, with an updated fresh food section, offering a wide range of certified organic produce.

Seafood feasts will be better than ever, with the freshest fish fillets, prawns, oysters and 100% Tasmanian salmon on offer. Quality is held to an incredibly high standard in the sourcing of Woolworths seafood, with most sourced in Australian and New Zealand waters, so consider Christmas lunch sorted.

Shared family meals and summertime entertaining are a breeze with the new continental deli, offering an extensive range of local and international cheeses along with everything needed for a gourmet charcuterie board.

The in-house bakery produces artisan breads, custom-made cakes and a brand new range of premium stone baked breads. The custom cake service can cater to any kind of celebration, with experienced and talented bakers working behind the scenes to make beautifully detailed cakes, at affordable prices.

For home chefs getting creative in the kitchen, the knowledgeable and passionate butchers can advise on different cuts of meat and the best preparation techniques. The impressive range of all Australian meats makes family dinner times easy, and every purchase supports Australian farmers and their communities.

Woolworths are focused on elevating the shopping experience, putting the convenience of the customer first and transforming it from a chore into something enjoyable and exciting.

For busy shoppers, the direct to boot service means that you can shop from the comfort of your own home, removing the need to come into the store or wait for delivery services. This option is ideal for mothers with young children, elderly people, or those who are time poor, making shopping easier, more efficient, and simplified.

The Direct To Boot service allows online shoppers to select a pickup time convenient to them, park in the new designated parking spaces (now located at the rear of the store), and on arrival a Woolworths team member will place the order into their boot. Grocery shopping has never been easier.

The new look store is open from 7am to 11pm daily and is located 234 - 246 High Street, Golden Square.