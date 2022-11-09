For prostate cancer survivor Ted Hocking, the most important thing is making more men aware of the "insidious" disease.
This month, Mr Hocking's five grandsons are all taking part in Movember, growing moustaches to start conversations around prostate cancer while raising funds for research and treatment.
"I talk to them about going and getting checked," he said. "The major thing with my grandsons is, I've told them all the story; they know the story that I've had the prostate out and how it affects people.
"Also that it runs in families and they're aware they need to get tested."
The Movember movement supports a number of men's health issues, including mental health and suicide prevention, prostate cancer and testicular cancer.
Mr Hocking was diagnosed with prostate cancer in 2016 when he was 83. At the time, he had no idea what prostate even was.
Tests revealed his prostate was enlarged and a complete removal was recommended. Following the removal, a prostate-specific antigen (PSA) test revealed some cancer remained in his system, and he was treated with seven weeks of radiation.
Following his treatment, Mr Hocking joined the Bendigo Prostate Cancer Support Group, of which he is now the secretary. He said it's important to be able to share stories with people who have gone through a similar situation.
"It's a big shock to the system to hear you've got cancer, you always think the worst and that's where the support is very important," he said.
Family was crucial to Mr Hocking's recovery, he said.
"The person that's having the treatment for any cancer, you need that support," he said.
"If you've got good family support it's very helpful. When you're having the treatment and after, your life does change.
"The women are involved, they're there as support. I've got four daughters, they're well and truly aware."
Having the support of his five grandsons - Ryan, Dylan, Bryce, Jarrod and Lachlan - means the world to Mr Hocking and he said doing something as simple as growing a moustache is a great way to spread awareness of the need to have annual health checks.
The Bendigo Prostate Cancer Support Group is hosting their annual Biggest Ever Blokes Lunch at 12pm on Friday, November 18 at Red Energy Arena. The event raises money for the Prostate Cancer Foundation of Australia and Bendigo Health.
