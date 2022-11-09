The Labor party has promised $150 million to fund a major health package that includes incentives to get up-and-coming Bendigo university students to choose a career in health.
Year 12 students Maddi Gargiulo and Tess Mulvihill may be sitting their year 12 exams, but their eyes are on the future, both hoping to study nursing at La Trobe University.
And they said assistance announced by the Labor party, which would include a sign-on bonus of $5000 if re-elected, would be a welcome boost.
"It's another benefit that has made me really want to do nursing," Maddi said.
"With this and not having to pay a HECS debt on a course I was interested in, I hope it will make a lot of people consider this career path."
And while the two students would only benefit from the government's previously announced pledge HECS debt coverage, Tess said she was keen to follow in her mother's nursing shoes.
"I've always wanted to help people and I'm looking forward to being able to do that in a few years time," she said.
"While COVID-19 did put a strain on the industry, seeing my mum working through the challenges was really inspiring."
Speaking at the Australian Nursing and Midwifery Federation office in Melbourne on Wednesday, Premier Daniel Andrews announced a $150 million health package if his government is re-elected on November 26.
A $2500 bonus would be paid to graduate nurses and midwives when they enter the public health system between 2022-24 and a further $2500 after two years of employment.
"We know it's important to invest in the bricks and mortar, but we need to make sure we have the best staff taking care of our loved ones in those buildings," Deputy Premier Jacinta Allan said.
Labor has also committed to hiring an extra 450 nurses and strengthening nurse- and midwife-to-patient ratios under legislative changes.
In the Melbourne's outer southeast, Opposition Leader Matthew Guy promised $66 million for nine additional surgery robots in hospitals.
"It will assist with having elective surgery waiting lists in our first term, which is a very, very achievable goal of ours," he told reporters in Frankston.
Sixteen of the machines are already in operation in the private system and two in private hospitals.
Latest data shows almost 85,000 Victorians are on the state's elective surgery waiting list, about 1000 fewer people than in June, but nearly double than before the pandemic.
The Coalition has previously promised $325 million to recruit 40,000 nurses and offer scholarships to over the cost of 25,000 degrees.
With Australian Associated Press
Journalist based in Bendigo, Victoria, covering health and Buloke and Campaspe Shire news at the Bendigo Advertiser. Contact via alex.gretgrix@austcommunitymedia.com.au
