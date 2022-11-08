Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Local News

Bendigo Police are looking for Catherine Schintler who is wanted on a warrant

Petula Bowa
By Petula Bowa
Updated November 9 2022 - 10:54am, first published 10:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Have you seen Catherine?

Bendigo Police are appealing to the public for any information on Catherine Schintler's whereabouts.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Petula Bowa

Petula Bowa

Editorial Trainee

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.