Have you seen Catherine?

Bendigo Police are appealing to the public for any information on Catherine Schintler's whereabouts.
The 47-year-old is wanted on warrant for failing to appear on bail.
She is known to frequent the Bendigo area.
Anyone who sights Schintler or has information about her whereabouts is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or make a confidential report at this website.
