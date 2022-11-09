BlazeAid has received a significant donation from Community Bank Inglewood and Districts to help volunteers clean up flood-damaged farms.
Volunteers are camped at Bridgewater Recreation Reserve and working in a 50 kilometre radius of their camp, clearing debris and fixing retaining fences.
BlazeAid helped the area recover in the 2011 floods, and a spokesperson for Community Bank Inglewood said it was the efforts from more than 10 years ago that inspired a donation of $50,000.
"Mindful of the positive impact BlazeAid had on the local community back in 2011, the board of Community Bank Inglewood and Districts have decided to tip $50,000 into the BlazeAid coffers to support the BlazeAid campaign and help feed the army of volunteers camping in Bridgewater," the spokesperson said.
"The Community Bank board understands the importance of supporting small communities.
"A percentage of their banking profits are returned to the people of Inglewood and districts (part of the successful Bendigo Bank Community Banking Model) to help support the volunteer-driven organisations and clubs that keep small-town communities vibrant and viable."
The money is expected to be used to provide meals for 25 to 50 volunteers.
Newly re-elected Loddon Shire mayor Cr Dan Straub thanked the work of BlazeAid volunteers in his weekly mayoral column.
"I'd also like to acknowledge and thank the volunteer-based organisation BlazeAid which has been out in the shire supporting Loddon farmers," he said.
"BlazeAid assists rural families and individuals to help clear, repair or replace fences that have been lost as a result of a natural disaster.
"BlazeAid volunteers have been cleaning, clearing and replacing fences at properties at Newbridge, Bridgewater, Marong, Salisbury West and Serpentine."
Farmers can register to have their fences repaired by contacting Bridgewater camp co-ordinator Graeme Allan on 0477 488 434.
