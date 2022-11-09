Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Local News

Community Bank Inglewood donation to help feed BlazeAid volunteers working to clear flood-ravaged farms

JM
By Jonathon Magrath
Updated November 9 2022 - 4:21pm, first published 11:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
BlazeAid volunteers Garry Horrocks and Florence Meyer. Picture by Jonathon Magrath

BlazeAid has received a significant donation from Community Bank Inglewood and Districts to help volunteers clean up flood-damaged farms.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JM

Jonathon Magrath

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.