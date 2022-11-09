Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Local News

Lucas Herbert goes all in for Nedbank Challenge

AP
By Anthony Pinda
Updated November 9 2022 - 1:05pm, first published 12:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lucas Herbert, pictured teeing up at the 2022 Zozo Championship, has split his time this year competing on both the PGA and DP World tours. This week the 26-year-old is in South Africa where he hopes for a strong finish to earn a spot in next week's Race to Dubai finale. Picture by Getty Images

Plenty has changed for Lucas Herbert since he was last in South Africa.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AP

Anthony Pinda

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.