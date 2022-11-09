Lucas Herbert goes all in for Nedbank Challenge

Plenty has changed for Lucas Herbert since he was last in South Africa.
Four years later the 26-year-old is now a winner across multiple tours, has earned a career-high 40th on the world rankings in addition to achieving top-15 finishes at major tournaments.
This week he returns to the DP World Tour at the iconic Sun City's Gary Player Country Club for the 2022 edition of the Nedbank Golf Challenge.
Herbert currently sits at 63 on the DP World Tour Rankings ahead of next week's championship final in Dubai.
In order to make the series end at the Jumeriah Golf Estates he must finish as high up the leaderboard as possible at Sun City to make the top-50 and earn a spot in the series finale.
"By my own math, somewhere around a top-10 will be close," he said.
"But a win will probably do it as well and that's my focus."
Golf news:
Earlier this year he achieved strong major finishes, T13 at the PGA Championship and T15 at the Open, in addition to making his career debut at Augusta.
"It's been an up and down year where I've had some good results," he said.
"Two majors in the top-15 which I am really proud of as well as playing well at invitational events over in the states, knocked off a couple good players at the match-play and felt like i was pretty close to getting onto the President's Cup team
"If that had gone my way maybe the year would've looked a bit different.
"I felt like I played well this year but just wasn't consistent enough.
"First full year on the PGA tour, all on brand new courses which I'd never played and competing against the best in the world.
"Challenging year but definitely good results given the circumstances and I am going into next year with a lot more experience up my sleeve so I can play better at those events."
His last start at the Nedbank Challenge was back in 2018 when he finished T35 (+1)
Ahead of round one on Thursday when he tees up alongside Scott Jamieson and Kalle Samooja at 7.06pm AEDT, Herbert has been out and about exploring both the country and the par-72 course designed by Gary Player - considered to be the best in South Africa.
"It's lovely here, Sun City is an amazing place," he said.
"It's been raining a little bit during the past couple of days but it's beautiful in the sunshine.
"The other night I went on a game drive and saw some animals in the national park which was great.
"And I'll be able to get my first look of the course during the pro-am on Wednesday.
"It's been four years since I've been here so I am looking forward to seeing how my game has progressed."
It's been three years since the Nedbank Challenge was last held back in 2019 when Englishman Tommy Fleetwood defeated Sweden's Marcus Kinhult in a playoff.
This year Fleetwood returns to defend his title in addition to fellow Australian Min Woo Lee and New Zealand's Ryan Fox who are also in action.
