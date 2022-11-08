Police are investigating an aggravated home invasion that occurred in northern Victoria over the weekend.
Investigators were told a resident woke to find five unknown males at a property on Echuca Road, Rochester at 11.55pm on November 6.
The victim told police he was assaulted by the men, before he ran to a neighbour's house and called Triple-Zero (000).
The 51-year-old was taken to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.
The offenders are believed to be all aged between 17 and 25 years old.
One male is described as Caucasian, with brown hair that is longer at the back and around 183 cm in height. He was wearing a blue jacket and blue jeans.
Anyone with information or who noticed any unusual activity is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or make a report online at crimestoppersvic.com.au
Journalist based in Bendigo, Victoria, covering health and Buloke and Campaspe Shire news at the Bendigo Advertiser. Contact via alex.gretgrix@austcommunitymedia.com.au
