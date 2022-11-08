BENDIGO'S mayor wants a "business as usual" approach as she begins a second term that will include sweeping decisions on the city's future.
Cr Andrea Metcalf outlined her vision for 2023 as she formally began her year-long term in the city's top-elected job on Tuesday.
The rumble of thunder and a short power outage did little to dampen spirits as the mayor, councillors, family and VIPs gathered to celebrate at a special meeting and function.
It was the first time since the pandemic's start in 2020 that family had been present for the ceremony when a new mayor dons civic robes, mayoral chain and a possum skin cloak, under the watchful eyes of civic leaders whose portraits line Bendigo council chamber's walls.
Cr Metcalf is among a handful of councillors who have held consecutive mayoral terms since a collection of local governments amalgamated into the City of Greater Bendigo in the 1990s.
"To be mayor of this municipality is an honour and not one I take for granted," she said in remarks accepting her new term.
Cr Metcalf leads a council grappling with major issues including flood rebuilds, a major climate collaboration summit and crunch time for Commonwealth Games planning.
The council's most consequential decisions in 2023 will likely be a new "managed growth strategy" helping Greater Bendigo work out how to fit in an estimated 80,000 more people over the next three decades.
They will need 33,000 new homes and 35,000 extra jobs.
"It is a visionary piece of work being worked through by council staff, with involvement from councillors and the community along the journey," Cr Metcalf said.
"It will be a legacy piece of work in this council's term."
Cr Metcalf thanked outgoing deputy mayor Cr Matthew Evans for his commitment over the past year.
"You often reorganised your own life and work when you were required to step in and represent the mayor," she said.
"Never once did you say 'no', and knowing you would always say 'yes' made it easier for me to delegate things."
Councillors last week voted in Cr Jen Alden as deputy mayor.
She has previously served as both mayor and deputy.
Cr Metcalf told her she looked forward to working closely together, "and leveraging your knowledge and passion for great outcomes for the community".
I grew up in Bendigo and I want to tell your stories.
