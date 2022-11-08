Enjoyment the secret to Bendigo Spirit's early-season form: Wehrung

The Bendigo Spirit is a happy club to be around.
Two wins from two games to open the Women's National Basketball League season is enough to bring a smile to the faces of Spirit players and fans alike.
For Spirit guard Abbey Wehrung it's not just the wins that has her sporting a broad smile when she rocks up to training at 7.30am each morning.
It's the enjoyment she feels personally of being back in Bendigo for WNBL duties and the playing group she gets to train and play with every day that has her excited about the season ahead.
"It's incredible to start with two wins and it sets the tone for the season,'' she said.
"This group has a special feel and it's really exciting. It's nice to be home again playing in front of some familiar faces.
"To have Kelsey (Griffin) and Kelly (Wilson) come back was massive and, obviously, Alicia (Froling) had played with the Spirit before as well.
"It's a super enjoyable group to play with."
Wehrung, from Korweinguboora near Daylesford, played for the Spirit in 2019 before joining the Adelaide Lightning.
New Spirit coach Kennedy Kereama jumped at the chance to gain Wehrung's services and the 26-year-old has fit in seamlessly with the new-look roster.
The way the Spirit played during pre-season and the opening two games of the regular season you'd think they'd been playing together for years.
"It's testament to how Kennedy has put in systems and rotations,'' Wehrung said.
"It's super professional and, even though it has been full-on, it has been an easy transition for everyone."
Wehrung scored 19 points on 7-12 shooting, dished out five assists and had three steals in the season-opener against the UC Capitals before backing up with 13 points, four rebounds and three assists in the win over Perth.
"It's nice when you do well individually, but it's the wins as a team that matter the most,'' she said.
"We're pretty good at finding the best options and the exciting thing about our team is that we're so deep. Anyone on the team, it could be their night (offensively) on any given night.
"(Personally) it was nice to see a few shots go through the ring."
Wehrung is part of a formidable Spirit backcourt led by veteran point guard Kelly Wilson.
Former Opal Tessa Lavey hasn't played yet because of Richmond AFLW commitments.
"Kelly Wilson can rack up double figure assists on any given night and Alex Wilson is an incredible facilitator,'' Wehrung said.
"We're lucky that it's such a super, selfless team. It's very enjoyable on and of the court."
Wehrung and the Spirit are back on their home court this Saturday night to face the Sydney Uni Flames - a team that has yet to play a game this season.
The message inside the Spirit is simple - put the opening two wins to one side and focus on the task ahead.
"It's early days and a lot can happen in such a long season,'' Wehrung said.
"It's nice to set the tone with two convincing wins, and we'll take some momentum from that, but at the same time we'll keep our heads screwed on properly."
Saturday night's game at Red Energy Arena starts at 7pm.
