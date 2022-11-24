Bendigo Advertiser
Home/Bendigo What's On
What's on
What's on

How to celebrate Christmas in central Victoria 2022

By Astrid Michael
Updated November 24 2022 - 3:21pm, first published 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Elijah Brereton, Violet and Charlotte Brereton at a carols event in 2021. Picture by Brendan McCarthy

IT'S almost time to rock around the Christmas tree and celebrate the festive season.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.