IT'S almost time to rock around the Christmas tree and celebrate the festive season.
Whether your Christmas is celebrated with commemorating the birth of Christ, spending time with family, seeing friends, enjoying delicious meals, or getting together with your local community, it's the bright (and right) time to enjoy all central Victoria has to offer.
Listed below are the festive events being held in our local region.
We will update the list weekly when new events and activities are announced.
If your event is not listed and you would like it to be, email us: addynews@austcommunitymedia.com.au or phone us 5434 4470. Images are welcome.
COME SING CHRISTMAS
The Bendigo Chamber Choir, under the direction of Michael Bottomley and accompanied by John Tungyep, will perform a program of beautiful music for the Christmas season.
The program will include motets by Palestrina, Praetorious and Poulenc.
There will also be excerpts from Handel's Messiah including the ever popular 'And the Glory of the Lord' and 'For unto us is born a Son, and three audience carols for people to join in on.
The concert will include stunning arrangements of Christmas carols and Songs including O Holy Night, a rhythmically exciting Sussex Carol and a cool jazz arrangement of 'Have Yourself a Merry Christmas".
Tickets $20 via here or at the door.
Where: The Anglican Church, corner Mostyn and Kennedy Streets, Castlemaine.
When: Wednesday, December 14, 7.30pm.
ROTARY CAROLS IN THE PARK
The Castlemaine Rotary Club are preparing for an evening of your favourite carols.
There will be performances from the Thomson's Foundry Band, Castlemaine Pride Choir and many more.
There will also be a barbeque.
Where: Castlemaine Victory Park, Mostyn Street, Castlemaine (in the event of bad weather, the event will be moved to Autoplex Castlemaine in Etty Street).
When: Friday, December 16, 6pm to 9pm.
CAROLS BY CANDLELIGHT
Join the Rotary Club of Bendigo for their community Christmas carols.
There will be live entertainment, all your favourite carols, food and drinks available for purchase and Santa will also be in attendance.
Gold coin donation for entry.
Candles are issued on entry, please bring own chairs, blankets.
For further information, click here.
Where: Rosalind Park, Bendigo.
When: Sunday, December 18, 6.30pm to 10.30pm.
CAROLS IN THE DOMAIN
Join in with the Maryborough Theatre Company for the local carols.
This evening event will feature all your favourite, traditional carols.
Where: Station Domain, Station Street, Maryborough.
When: Sunday, December 18, 5.30pm to 10pm.
LONG GULLY CAROLS
Celebrate Christmas with the Long Gully Community Carols.
This event will feature local choirs, free pizza and a free barbeque.
Where: St Matthew's Church, Eaglehawk Road, Long Gully.
When: Wednesday, December 21, 5pm to 7pm.
CHRISTMAS EVE CAROLS
Come along and enjoy a family-friendly carols event.
There will be carols, live music, a short story of the true message of hope found in Jesus, a free sausage sizzle and a jumping castle.
Where: Eaglehawk Presbyterian Church, Victoria Street, Eaglehawk.
When: Saturday, December 24, 5pm to 7pm.
BOORT STREET PARTY
Celebrate Christmas in the main shopping strip of Boort.
There will be stalls, food, music, activities for all ages, late night shopping and much more.
Bring a chair.
Where: Godfrey Street, Boort.
When: Friday, December 16, 5pm to 9pm.
ENGLIGHTEN - CHRISTMAS
Celebrate Christmas at the Great Stupa of Universal Compassion with Enlighten.
Enlighten is an immersive light experience. There will be light displays that shine onto the Great Stupa itself and sculptures throughout the garden.
There will also be roaming performers and food.
For tickets, click here.
Where: The Great Stupa of Universal Compassion, Myers Flat.
When: Saturday, December 17, 8pm to 10pm.
COMMUNITY PARTY
Celebrate your Christmas eve with the Carisbrook Lions Club.
This community Christmas party with include a traditional festive meal, entertainment and much more.
Everyone welcome. No alcohol.
Bookings essential through:
Alternatively you can phone 0407 306 576.
Where: Maryborough Harness Racing Complex, Bucknall Street, Carisbrook.
When: Saturday, December 24, 11am to 3pm.
BARBEQUE CHRISTMAS LUNCH
Celebrate the Bendigo Filipino Foundation with a Christmas lunch.
This event will include sharing, celebration, food, drinks and much more.
Santa will also make an appearance.
Please bring chairs or rugs to sit on.
Where: Rotary Club of Kangaroo Flat Hall, High Street, Kangaroo Flat.
When: Sunday, December 18, 11am.
BUFFET LUNCH
If you're looking for a buffet lunch this Christmas, celebrate at the All Seasons Hotel, Bendigo.
This lunch will feature entrees, sides, hot and cold meats, seafood, and desserts.
Bookings available at 11:30am, noon, 12:30pm and 1pm. Click here to book.
Cost, adults $120, children (aged four to 12) $40, infants (0 to three) free.
Where: All Seasons Resort Hotel, McIvoy Highway, Strathdale.
When: Christmas Day, Sunday, December 25.
COMMUNITY CHRISTMAS LUNCH
Share a meal with good company this Christmas at the Castlemaine Community House.
This event is open to those who are alone or families and friends.
There will be delicious food, music and activities.
Click here for more information.
Where: Castlemaine Community House, Templeton Street, Castlemaine.
When: Christmas Day, Sunday, December 25, 12.30pm to 2.30pm.
RAILWAY STATION AND BAR
Share your Christmas with the Maryborough community at The Station.
This lunch is limited to 70 guests and will feature canapes and a sparkling wine on arrival.
For further information or to book, phone 5461 1362 or click here.
Where: Railway Station and Tracks Bar, Station Street, Maryborough.
When: Christmas Day, Sunday, December 25, noon to 3pm.
CHRISTMAS DANCE
Join in with the Spring Gully Dance Committee for an evening of fun.
This event will feature music by Cheryl Bailey, and a supper of sandwiches, slices, tea and coffee.
All enquiries to Keith 5444 2953 or Joy 0438 544 705.
Where: Spring Gully Hall, Spring Gully Road, Spring Gully.
When: Saturday, December 17, 7.30pm to 11pm.
POP-UP CINEMA
The outdoor pop-up cinema is back this Christmas.
There will be a bar and entertainment, with the film starting at nightfall.
Through the month of December, there will be three Christmas movies:
Where: Castlemaine Botanical Gardens, Walker Street, Castlemaine.
POP-UP CARDS
Are you looking to create a fun Christmas card for your family?
This workshop will teach children and adults (suitable for ages 8 and up) how to make a surprising pop-up card.
Bookings required - free ticket available here.
Where: Kangaroo Flat Library, Lockwood Road, Kangaroo Flat.
When: Tuesday, December 20, 10.30am to 11.30am.
ELF ACADEMY
Elf Academy is back again for all of Santa's budding recruits.
The Central Deborah Gold Mine will once again transform into a Christmas experience.
Elf Academy allows children to experience a series of activities and games.
They will also discover the skills required to become certified elves and gain their Certificate IV in Elf Training.
There will be reindeer and other farm animals, craft Christmas ornaments, prepare reindeer food, and more.
Tickets available online here. $20 per person (anyone aged two and above), $80 for family up to six, infants (0 to one) free entry.
Photo sessions with Santa are available at an extra cost.
Where: Central Deborah Gold Mine, Bendigo.
When: Friday, December 16 to Friday, December 23, sessions: 9am to 11am, 11.30am to 1.30pm, 2pm to 4pm and 4.30pm to 6.30pm.
COMMUNITY HOUSE PARTY
Join in for a celebration of Christmas with the Kangaroo Flat Community House.
This event will include the opportunity to chat with Santa and share your Christmas wish list.
Each child receives a gift.
There will also be a free barbecue, drinks, fruit and ice cream; and children's activities.
Please call to book your place with numbers / children attending 5447 9687.
Where: Kangaroo Flat Community House, Woolcock Avenue, Kangaroo Flat.
When: Thursday, December 22, from 11.30am.
HAY BALE TRAIL
Tongala's famous Hay Bale Trail is back for Christmas 2022.
There will be about 20 hay bale art installations.
The bales will be around Mangan Street and Tongala. Maps are available from local businesses.
Where: Tongala.
When: Until Monday, January 16.
HORSE-DRAWN TOURS WITH SANTA
Ever wanted to travel around with Santa? Then oh what fun it will be to take this ride.
Cobb & Co run horse-drawn Christmas tours and will be celebrating the festive season with the man in red himself.
Tours run for 20 minutes and seat 12.
Tours showcase Bendigo's buildings as well as its many Christmas decorations.
Adult and children $15 tickets, infants (under two) free ticket. Tours run every 30 minutes.
For further information, click here or email: tourism@bendigo.vic.gov.au
Where: Tours depart from Sidney Myer Place, Bendigo.
When: Sunday, December 18 to Friday, December 23, 6pm to 9pm.
COMMUNITY PARTY
The Carisbrook Lions Club present their Community Christmas Party.
This event will feature a traditional Christmas meal, festive entertainment and more.
Everyone is welcome - with bus pick-ups available.
The event is strictly no alcohol.
Bookings essential, phone IGA Maryborough Bottle Shop 5420 3508 or Central Goldfields Visitor Information Centre 5460 4511.
Where: Maryborough Harness Racing Complex, 337 Bucknall Street, Carisbrook.
When: Sunday, December 25, 11am to 3pm.
ARTISTS MARKET
Find that perfect, unique gift at this artists market.
This event will feature the very best art talent in the local region, along with take away food stalls, quality coffee and more.
This market will feature handcrafted leather goods, silver jewellery, screen-printed products, ceramics, clothing, home wares and more.
Where: Western Reserve, Castlemaine.
When: Saturday, December 17, 10am to 3pm.
CHRISTMAS TWILIGHT MARKET
In conjunction with the Young Makers Market, this Christmas Twilight market will have something for everyone.
Where: Western Reserve, Forest Street, Castlemaine.
When: Saturday, December 17, 3pm to 7pm.
Note: Some events may be featured in our weekly community notices print section.
The Bendigo Advertiser recommends people stay updated on all COVID-19 details by:
We recommend contacting event hosts before attending.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.