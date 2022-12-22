IT'S almost time to rock around the Christmas tree and celebrate the festive season.
Whether your Christmas is celebrated with commemorating the birth of Christ, spending time with family, seeing friends, enjoying delicious meals, or getting together with your local community, it's the bright (and right) time to enjoy all central Victoria has to offer.
Listed below are the festive events being held in our local region.
We will update the list weekly when new events and activities are announced.
If your event is not listed and you would like it to be, email us: addynews@austcommunitymedia.com.au or phone us 5434 4470. Images are welcome.
CHRISTMAS EVE CAROLS
Come along and enjoy a family-friendly carols event.
There will be carols, live music, a short story of the true message of hope found in Jesus, a free sausage sizzle and a jumping castle.
Where: Eaglehawk Presbyterian Church, Victoria Street, Eaglehawk.
When: Saturday, December 24, 5pm to 7pm.
COMMUNITY PARTY
Celebrate your Christmas eve with the Carisbrook Lions Club.
This community Christmas party with include a traditional festive meal, entertainment and much more.
Everyone welcome. No alcohol.
Bookings essential through:
Alternatively you can phone 0407 306 576.
Where: Maryborough Harness Racing Complex, Bucknall Street, Carisbrook.
When: Saturday, December 24, 11am to 3pm.
BUFFET LUNCH
If you're looking for a buffet lunch this Christmas, celebrate at the All Seasons Hotel, Bendigo.
This lunch will feature entrees, sides, hot and cold meats, seafood, and desserts.
Bookings available at 11:30am, noon, 12:30pm and 1pm. Click here to book.
Cost, adults $120, children (aged four to 12) $40, infants (0 to three) free.
Where: All Seasons Resort Hotel, McIvoy Highway, Strathdale.
When: Christmas Day, Sunday, December 25.
COMMUNITY CHRISTMAS LUNCH
Share a meal with good company this Christmas at the Castlemaine Community House.
This event is open to those who are alone or families and friends.
There will be delicious food, music and activities.
Click here for more information.
Where: Castlemaine Community House, Templeton Street, Castlemaine.
When: Christmas Day, Sunday, December 25, 12.30pm to 2.30pm.
RAILWAY STATION AND BAR
Share your Christmas with the Maryborough community at The Station.
This lunch is limited to 70 guests and will feature canapes and a sparkling wine on arrival.
For further information or to book, phone 5461 1362 or click here.
Where: Railway Station and Tracks Bar, Station Street, Maryborough.
When: Christmas Day, Sunday, December 25, noon to 3pm.
ELF ACADEMY
Elf Academy is back again for all of Santa's budding recruits.
The Central Deborah Gold Mine will once again transform into a Christmas experience.
Elf Academy allows children to experience a series of activities and games.
They will also discover the skills required to become certified elves and gain their Certificate IV in Elf Training.
There will be reindeer and other farm animals, craft Christmas ornaments, prepare reindeer food, and more.
Tickets available online here. $20 per person (anyone aged two and above), $80 for family up to six, infants (0 to one) free entry.
Photo sessions with Santa are available at an extra cost.
Where: Central Deborah Gold Mine, Bendigo.
When: Friday, December 16 to Friday, December 23, sessions: 9am to 11am, 11.30am to 1.30pm, 2pm to 4pm and 4.30pm to 6.30pm.
THE NIGHT BEFORE CHRISTMAS IN MAIDEN GULLY
Santa has once again asked his friends in the Maiden Gully Fire Brigade for assistance to deliver bags of lollies (supplied by the Progress Association) to the children of Maiden Gully.
He is going to use a similar visitation program to last year.
Santa will visit homes on the north side of the Calder Highway and Olympic Parade between 3.30pm and 5pm.
One truck will start in the Armitage Estate and the other near Braedene Drive, proceeding through Robin Hill, Westbury Estate and finishing in Wicks Road.
After 5pm, Santa will then the south side by 6.30pm.
However, there may be delays if the Brigade is called out to an emergency.
Santa also advises that this is a busy time for him and his volunteer helpers so the trucks cannot stop at every house but will stop in one or more safe spots depending on the length of the street.
See the Brigade Facebook page here.
Where: Maiden Gully.
When: Saturday, December 24, from 3.30pm.
HAY BALE TRAIL
Tongala's famous Hay Bale Trail is back for Christmas 2022.
There will be about 20 hay bale art installations.
The bales will be around Mangan Street and Tongala. Maps are available from local businesses.
Where: Tongala.
When: Until Monday, January 16.
HORSE-DRAWN TOURS WITH SANTA
Ever wanted to travel around with Santa? Then oh what fun it will be to take this ride.
Cobb & Co run horse-drawn Christmas tours and will be celebrating the festive season with the man in red himself.
Tours run for 20 minutes and seat 12.
Tours showcase Bendigo's buildings as well as its many Christmas decorations.
Adult and children $15 tickets, infants (under two) free ticket. Tours run every 30 minutes.
For further information, click here or email: tourism@bendigo.vic.gov.au
Where: Tours depart from Sidney Myer Place, Bendigo.
When: Sunday, December 18 to Friday, December 23, 6pm to 9pm.
The Bendigo Advertiser recommends people stay updated on all COVID-19 details by:
We recommend contacting event hosts before attending.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.