EPSOM CHRISTMAS CAROLS
Enjoy an afternoon of family fun and songs with this carols event.
Where: Garden for the Future, White Hills.
When: Saturday, December 3, 4.30pm to 7.30pm.
HEATHCOTE CHRISTMAS CAROLS
Celebrate Christmas with the Heathcote community for this free event.
All your favourite Christmas carols will be sung.
Where: Barrack Reserve, Heathcote.
When: Saturday, December 3, 7pm to 9pm.
MAIDEN GULLY CHRISTMAS CAROLS
The Maiden Gully Progress Association is excited to announce the 2022 Maiden Gully Christmas carols are back.
This event will include all of your favourite locals, live bands, Marist Brass Bands, Maiden Gully Primary School Choir and other local entertainment.
The event will be hosted by Triple M Bendigo's Cogho and Kylie.
There will be onsite food vans, Lion's Club barbeque, drinks, snacks and ice creams.
Bring your family, friends and neighbours to a great, local family night, there might even be a visit from Santa himself.
Gold coin donation.
Where: Beckhams Road, Maiden Gully.
When: Sunday, December 4, from 5pm.
AXEDALE CHRISTMAS CAROLS
Head to Axedale for an evening of carols and fun.
Where: Axedale Park, McIvor Highway and Mitchell Street, Axedale.
When: Sunday, December 11, 5.30pm to 8.30pm.
MARIST BRASS: CAROLS IN THE CATHEDRAL
Enjoy an evening of Christmas cheer in one of Bendigo's most iconic buildings - the Sacred Heart Cathedral.
Hosted by Bendigo's Marist Brass Band, Carols in the Cathedral provides a wonderful evening of entertainment for the whole family.
Enjoy performances by the Marist Academy of Brass and the Marist Brass Band, and join in for some sing-along carols with the Sacred Heart Cathedral and Marist College Choirs.
Children and families welcome. Entry by gold coin donation.
Marist Brass is a registered not-for-profit charity.
All donations from the Carols in the Cathedral event go directly to Marist Brass, and will assist in continuing to run our youth development program.
For more information, contact the band here or band@maristbrass.org.au.
Where: Sacred Heart Cathedral, Bendigo.
When: Sunday, December 11, from 7.30pm.
CAROLS BY CANDLELIGHT
Join the Rotary Club of Bendigo for their community Christmas carols.
There will be live entertainment, all your favourite carols, food and drinks available for purchase and Santa will also be in attendance.
Gold coin donation for entry.
Candles are issued on entry, please bring own chairs, blankets.
Where: Rosalind Park, Bendigo.
When: Sunday, December 18, 6.30pm to 10.30pm.
ROTARY CAROLS IN THE PARK
The Castlemaine Rotary Club are preparing for an evening of your favourite carols.
There will be performances from the Thomson's Foundry Band, Castlemaine Pride Choir and many more.
There will also be a barbeque.
Where: Castlemaine Victory Park, Mostyn Street, Castlemaine (in the event of bad weather, the event will be moved to Autoplex Castlemaine in Etty Street).
When: Friday, December 16, 6pm to 9pm.
CHRISTMAS FESTIVAL
Wedderburn Patchwork Group invites you to their 30th Wedderburn Community Christmas and Arts Festival.
This event will feature patchwork and quilt displays, other arts and crafts, Christmas trees, market stalls and delicious on-site catering.
There will be a raffle quilt, other prizes and a lucky door prize.
Admission $5.
For further information, please contact Irene 0458 073 080 or Hilary 0409 549 433.
Where: Wedderburn Hall, High Street, Wedderburn.
When: Friday, November 25, 10.30am to 7pm and Saturday, November 26 10am to 3pm.
STREET PARTY
Join in with the Castlemaine community and celebrate Christmas with colourful decorations, performances and more.
This street party will include activities for children and a special appearance from Santa himself.
There will also be sweet treats to purchase.
Where: Mostyn Street, Castlemaine (outside the Market building).
When: Friday, December 2, 4pm to 7pm.
CHURCH CHRISTMAS FESTIVAL
Join in with Reforming Church and the Epsom Community Church for community Christmas festival.
This event will have something for everyone.
Where: Garden For the Future, White Hills.
When: Saturday, December 3, 5pm to 8pm.
NEW KING COLS CHRISTMAS
Maldon is celebrating Christmas in style with a community Christmas tree and a performance from local band, New King Cols.
There will be something for everyone at this day performance.
Where: Maldon Bank Corner, Main Street, Maldon.
When: Saturday, December 3, 11am to 2pm.
BOROUGH BLOCK PARTY
Eaglehawk Festivals Inc. invites all to the Borough Block Party.
This event will feature late night shopping, a visit from Santa, glitter tattoos, DJ's and buskers, local makers markets, a roaming choir singing all your favourite carols, opportunities to win prizes, and much more.
Dress in your best Christmas outfits for a chance to win prizes on the night.
Where: High Street, Eaglehawk.
When: Friday, December 9, 5pm to 10pm.
BOORT STREET PARTY
Celebrate Christmas in the main shopping strip of Boort.
There will be stalls, food, music, activities for all ages, late night shopping and much more.
Bring a chair.
Where: Godfrey Street, Boort.
When: Friday, December 16, 5pm to 9pm.
ENGLIGHTEN - CHRISTMAS
Celebrate Christmas at the Great Stupa of Universal Compassion with Enlighten.
Enlighten is an immersive light experience. There will be light displays that shine onto the Great Stupa itself and sculptures throughout the garden.
There will also be roaming performers and food.
For tickets, click here.
Where: The Great Stupa of Universal Compassion, Myers Flat.
When: Saturday, December 17, 8pm to 10pm.
BUFFET LUNCH
If you're looking for a buffet lunch this Christmas, celebrate at the All Seasons Hotel, Bendigo.
This lunch will feature entrees, sides, hot and cold meats, seafood, and desserts.
Bookings available at 11:30am, noon, 12:30pm and 1pm. Click here to book.
Cost, adults $120, children (aged four to 12) $40, infants (0 to three) free.
Where: All Seasons Resort Hotel, McIvoy Highway, Strathdale.
When: Christmas Day, Sunday, December 25.
COMMUNITY CHRISTMAS LUNCH
Share a meal with good company this Christmas at the Castlemaine Community House.
This event is open to those who are alone or families and friends.
There will be delicious food, music and activities.
Click here for more information.
Where: Castlemaine Community House, Templeton Street, Castlemaine.
When: Christmas Day, Sunday, December 25, 12.30pm to 2.30pm.
RAILWAY STATION AND BAR
Share your Christmas with the Maryborough community at The Station.
This lunch is limited to 70 guests and will feature canapes and a sparkling wine on arrival.
For further information or to book, phone 5461 1362 or click here.
Where: Railway Station and Tracks Bar, Station Street, Maryborough.
When: Christmas Day, Sunday, December 25, noon to 3pm.
CHRISTMAS TREE LIGHTING
The City of Greater Bendigo's 2022 Summer in the Parks program will kick off with the lighting of the Christmas Tree.
From 6.30pm there will be childrens activities, circus fun, roving characters, Christmas carols and more.
The Mayor will welcome in the festive season by lighting the tree at 8.45pm.
The tree will be lit every evening in the leadup to Christmas Day.
Where: Rosalind Park, corner of View Street and Pall Mall, Bendigo.
When: Friday, December 2, 6.30pm to 9pm.
CAMPBELL'S FOREST CHRISTMAS TREE
Be on the lookout for Santa, who will be making a special appearance at the Campbell's Forest Hall.
He will be arriving on the local fire truck with all the lights and sirens going, spreading Christmas cheer.
Bring along a plate of supper to share.
$25 gift limit.
For gift delivery or for more information contact Fred 0437 375 235.
$5 per adult, children free.
Where: Campbell's Forest Hall, corner Loddon Valley Hwy and Fitzpatrick's Road, Campbell's Forest.
When: Friday, December 2, 7.30pm to 10pm.
POP-UP CINEMA
The outdoor pop-up cinema is back this Christmas.
There will be a bar and entertainment, with the film starting at nightfall.
Through the month of December, there will be three Christmas movies:
Where: Castlemaine Botanical Gardens, Walker Street, Castlemaine.
ELF ACADEMY
Elf Academy is back again for all of Santa's budding recruits.
The Central Deborah Gold Mine will once again transform into a Christmas experience.
Elf Academy allows children to experience a series of activities and games.
They will also discover the skills required to become certified elves and gain their Certificate IV in Elf Training.
There will be reindeer and other farm animals, craft Christmas ornaments, prepare reindeer food, and more.
Tickets available online here. $20 per person (anyone aged two and above), $80 for family up to six, infants (0 to one) free entry.
Photo sessions with Santa are available at an extra cost.
Where: Central Deborah Gold Mine, Bendigo.
When: Friday, December 16 to Friday, December 23, sessions: 9am to 11am, 11.30am to 1.30pm, 2pm to 4pm and 4.30pm to 6.30pm.
HAY BALE TRAIL
Tongala's famous Hay Bale Trail is back for Christmas 2022.
There will be about 20 hay bale art installations.
The bales will be around Mangan Street and Tongala. Maps are available from local businesses.
Where: Tongala.
When: Friday, December 2 to Monday, January 16.
HORSE-DRAWN TOURS WITH SANTA
Ever wanted to travel around with Santa? Then oh what fun it will be to take this ride.
Cobb & Co run horse-drawn Christmas tours and will be celebrating the festive season with the man in red himself.
Tours run for 20 minutes and seat 12.
Tours showcase Bendigo's buildings as well as its many Christmas decorations.
Adult and children $15 tickets, infants (under two) free ticket. Tours run every 30 minutes.
For further information, click here or email: tourism@bendigo.vic.gov.au
Where: Tours depart from Sidney Myer Place, Bendigo.
When: Sunday, December 18 to Friday, December 23, 6pm to 9pm.
WOODTURNERS CHRISTMAS SALES
Find something unique and hand crafted at the Bendigo Woodturners Christmas display and market.
There will be toys, clocks, bowls, boxes and much more.
For further information, email: bendigowoodturners@gmail.com
Free entry.
Where: 104 Eaglehawk Road, Long Gully.
When: Until Saturday, December 3, 10am to 5pm.
OXART MARKET
Looking for that special, unique gift this Christmas? Head along to this Oxart market.
This event will also include food trucks.
Where: Oxart, High Street, Taradale.
When: Sunday, December 4, 10am to 4pm.
PYRAMID HILL CHRISTMAS MARKET
Enjoy an afternoon in Pyramid Hill with a Christmas market.
There will be something for everyone, market stalls, games, music, food, crafts and much more.
For further information contact Neighbourhood House on 5455 7129.
Where: Memorial Hall, Pyramid Hall.
When: Saturday, December 10, 4pm to 7pm.
CHRISTMAS TREES
Sold by the Y Service Club of Bendigo, these Christmas trees are real and fresh.
Funds raised from the sales go towards supporting local charities.
$60 (depending on sizes available).
Where: YMCA, Mundy Street, Bendigo.
When: Friday, December 2 to Sunday, December 4 and Friday, December 9 to Sunday, December 11. Friday - 4pm to 6pm, Saturday and Sunday - 9am to 4pm.
