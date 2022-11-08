Fatigue was the suspected cause of a minor single-vehicle crash in Spring Gully on Tuesday afternoon, with neither the driver nor the passenger suffering major injuries.
The vehicle was driving towards the Bendigo CBD along Mandurang Road near the intersection with One Tree Hill Road around 3.42pm.
Leading senior constable Brendan Keegan said the female driver said she fell asleep at the wheel causing her to veer left into the ditch on the west side of the road.
Neither passenger was seriously injured and both were transferred home by emergency services.
SES, Ambulance Victoria and Victoria Police responded to the scene with police remaining at the scene to divert traffic and warning drivers on Mandurang Road south of the accident ahead of the "blind corner" immediately before the crash.
Journalist with an interest in telling regional and rural stories, and covering the diverse array of topics that matter to the people of Bendigo.
