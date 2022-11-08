Bendigo Advertiser
Minor car crash in Bendigo caused by fatigue

Lucy Williams
Lucy Williams
Updated November 8 2022 - 4:54pm, first published 4:30pm
A minor single-vehicle car accident in Spring Gully was caused by fatigue, police say. Picture by Darren Howe

Fatigue was the suspected cause of a minor single-vehicle crash in Spring Gully on Tuesday afternoon, with neither the driver nor the passenger suffering major injuries.

