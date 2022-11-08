Bendigo Advertiser
Steve Serpell will stand for Family First in Bendigo West

JD
By Jenny Denton
Updated November 18 2022 - 5:17pm, first published November 8 2022 - 5:30pm
Bendigo's Steve Serpell is standing for the Family First Party. Picture by Darren Howe

Bendigo identity Steve Serpell is standing for the Family First Party in the seat of Bendigo West.

