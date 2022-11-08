Bendigo identity Steve Serpell is standing for the Family First Party in the seat of Bendigo West.
He is one of a large stable of candidates the party has assembled to contest every seat in the parliament in the coming state election.
It is Mr Serpell's first time running for political office.
A Christian who was previously involved with the Australia Christian Lobby (ACL), the Bendigo born and bred businessman said it was probably the prevalence of "woke ideology" that had galvanised him to take the step into politics.
"In the last 10 years, the shift has been dramatic compared to the previous 30," Mr Serpell said.
"I think people are troubled by it, whether they don't understand it, whether they disagree with it.
"[I'm] not saying everything's wrong, I'm just saying things are moving very quickly and we want to know we're doing the right thing."
However, in addition to "freedom of speech and religion", getting "gender queer theory" out of schools was high on the party's wishlist.
Mr Serpell also cited "sensible energy policy that provides affordable and reliable electricity" and "no cost-of-living hikes" as party priorities.
He said he wanted to represent Bendigo on issues that weren't related to the Family First platform.
"We want to be a really good active advocate [for] our town and our district."
In Bendigo East, self-funded retiree and former farm manager Evelyn Keetelaar will run for the party.
Ms Keetelaar supports the fight against "radical political correctness", the aim of getting "gender-fluid teaching" out of schools and "freedom of speech and religion".
