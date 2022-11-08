Local identity to run for Family First as party fields full house of candidates

Bendigo identity Steve Serpell is standing for the Family First party in the seat of Bendigo West.
He is one of a large stable of candidates the party has assembled to contest every seat in the parliament in the coming state election.
It is Mr Serpell's first time running for political office, although he has supported earlier versions of the Family First party by handing out how-to-vote cards at federal and state elections over 20 years.
A Christian who was previously involved with the Australia Christian Lobby (ACL), the Bendigo born and bred businessman says he has had "some political awareness" over a long period, which was based on the values passed down by his parents and grandparents.
It was probably the prevalence of "woke ideology" that had galvanised him to take the step into politics, he said.
"In the last 10 years, the shift has been dramatic compared to the previous 30," Mr Serpell said.
"I think people are troubled by it, whether they don't understand it, whether they disagree with it.
"[I'm] not saying everything's wrong, I'm just saying things are moving very quickly and we want to know we're doing the right thing."
However, in addition to "freedom of speech and religion" - for instance in the case of Andrew Thorburn, who resigned from the role of Essendon Football Club CEO due to his links to a church that condemned homosexuality and abortion - getting "gender queer theory" out of schools was high on the party's wishlist.
Mr Serpell also cited "sensible energy policy that provides affordable and reliable electricity" and "no cost-of-living hikes" as party priorities.
He said he wanted to represent Bendigo on issues that weren't related to the Family First platform.
"We want to be a really good active advocate [for] our town and our district," he said.
According to Family First Victoria national director Lyle Shelton, by fielding candidates in every seat, organisers hoped to increase recognition and "lift the upper house vote".
Locally they are looking to Beechworth-based Northern Victoria Region candidate Michael White as their best chance of being elected.
Mr White has promised to "protect Northern Victoria Region families from the threat of radical political correctness".
In Bendigo East, self-funded retiree and former farm manager Evelyn Keetelaar will run for the party.
Like the upper house candidate, Ms Keetelaar supports the fight against "radical political correctness", the aim of getting "gender-fluid teaching" out of schools and "freedom of speech and religion". She also wants to see the education system return to focusing on the three Rs.
In 2014, when a Family First candidate last ran in Bendigo West, she attracted 1311, or 3.44 per cent of votes.
The result was a relatively good one for the party, which received 1.11 per cent support statewide.
