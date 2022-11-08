Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Local News

Three Bendigo organisations join forces for state election forum

JM
By Jonathon Magrath
Updated November 9 2022 - 9:09am, first published 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bendigo East MP Jacinta Allan casts her vote at the 2018 state election.

Bendigo voters will have a chance to learn more about their state election candidates at forums hosted by three local organisations.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JM

Jonathon Magrath

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.