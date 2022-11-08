Bendigo voters will have a chance to learn more about their state election candidates at forums hosted by three local organisations.
Central Victoria's Australian Conservation Foundation (ACF) branch, Bike Bendigo and Bendigo Sustainability Group have combined to bring two public forums for both Bendigo East and Bendigo West.
Candidates will have their say on political issues and audience members will have the chance to ask questions of the election hopefuls.
The candidates will also receive a scorecard by organisers, judging them on their policies regarding specific issues.
Earlier this year, the Bendigo Sustainability Group (BSG) hosted a forum for federal election candidates.
BSG president Colin Lambie said the forums were a community service.
"The aim is to make voters aware of the positions the candidates have on various issues, including climate change, renewable energy, and social programs, such as social housing," he said.
Central Victoria ACF's Ken Rookes said the group was interested in hearing candidates' ideas on the natural environment.
"Nature is vital for our wellbeing and health," he said. "We want all candidates to consider our fragile natural environment and take steps to protect it."
Chris Corr from Bike Bendigo said the group wanted to see governments place a larger emphasis on active travel, such as walking and cycling, and more area "designed for people, not cars".
Both forums take place next week with the Bendigo West event on Monday, November 14 from 7pm at the Y Club Hall at 10 Lockwood Road, Kangaroo Flat.
The Bendigo East forum will take place on Thursday, November 17 from 7pm at the Bendigo East Hall on Lansell Street, next to the Bendigo East Pool.
Attendees do not need to register. For more information visit bsg.org.au.
