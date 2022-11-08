BDCA Team of the Week round one - Goers make bright start

Bendigo Cricket Club dominates the Bendigo Addy's BDCA Team of the Week for round one.
The Goers had four players earn selection after they proved too good for White Hills in their season-opener.
Bendigo was the only team to have multiple selections in the best XI for round one.
BDCA Team of the Week:
1. Xavier Ryan (Bendigo)
Ryan gets the nod as wicket-keeper for the opening round after making a brisk 35 and completing two dismissals in the Goers' win over White Hills. One of his dismissals was an unassisted run out of Demons' star Gavin Bowles.
2. Daniel Barber (Kangaroo Flat)
The Roos' opener slammed a quickfire 47 off just 42 balls against the high-quality Strathdale attack. He hit four fours and three sixes before holing out.
3. James Ryan (Bendigo)
A dream start for the new Bendigo skipper. In his first game back at his junior club after a stint in Premier Cricket, Ryan scored 82 off 89 balls to lead the Goers to an impressive victory.
4. Jack Neylon (Strathdale)
A typical classy knock from the Suns' star. 52 not out off 57 balls, including seven boundaries, ensured the Suns made light work of what could have been a tricky run chase.
5. Gavin Bowles (White Hills)
The Demons' left-hander held the innings together with a smart 51 off 69 balls, including five fours and two sixes.
6. Scott Johnson (Golden Square)
Age shall not weary the veteran Bulldog. Johnson, 31 not out and 3-32, had an outstanding all-round game in the Dogs' thrilling one-run win over Sandhurst.
7. Nathan Fitzpatrick (Bendigo)
Great early signs for the talented all-rounder. 23 off just 13 balls with the bat and 3-14 off seven overs with the ball.
8. Sandun Ranathunga (Huntly North)
Ranathunga nearly spun the Power to a shock victory over Strathfieldsaye. The leggie ripped through the Power top-order and finished with 4-22 off seven overs.
9. Darcy Hunter (Strathfieldsaye)
Hunter was the match-winner for the jets. After taking 3-20 with his leg-spinners, Hunter saved the day with an unbeaten 37 off 41 balls.
10. Nick Farley (Eaglehawk)
The Borough skipper turned the game his side's way with 4-22 in a low-scoring win over Bendigo United. Farley removed four of the Redbacks' top six.
11. Dylan Johnston (Bendigo)
Crucial spell for the Goers, collecting 4-32, including three key scalps in the White Hills' middle-order.
