A representative of the Bendigo Regional Manufacturing Group believes the sector is still strong after managing supply shortages and the COVID-19 pandemic.
Paul Chapman, founder and chairman of Australian Turntable Company, is optimistic about the future, however skills gaps needed to be addressed.
"The key to any really successful community is to have people in work," Mr Chapman said. "Bendigo employs about 3000 people in manufacturing and has a strong output from GDP in manufacturing."
According to the BRMG, manufacturing contributes about 18 per cent of the region's total output, at just under $3 billion.
"The supply shortages highlighted more than anything the need for Australia to become more of a sovereign manufacturing nation," Mr Chapman said.
"That's really important for the future. It creates opportunities for our kids and students to have a career path that'll be very rewarding for them."
In order to attract young people to the sector, the idea that manufacturing happens only on the factory floor needs to change, according to Mr Chapman.
"People make the mistake of identifying manufacturing as what's happening in the factory, but that's not entirely true," he said.
"Manufacturing engages and employs people in the front office, accountancy, designers, engineers, sales people, administration, finance, legal, all those opportunities exist for young people."
With a state election looming, Mr Chapman said the government had a big role to play in supporting the industry.
"It's incumbent upon the government to continue to support it in various ways," he said.
"We saw that support through COVID. We've seen continual feedback from industry and governments to find ways to help improve the sector."
"Some of the issues around that are skills, development, training. The big picture really is, if governments can help the community's understand that manufacturing is a great contributor to those communities, then we can convince young people to enter the industry and the sector."
Innovation is something Bendigo does well, Mr Chapman said, from finding new ways of producing food to new mining technologies.
He said the new Bendigo Regional Employment Precinct in Marong could attract more private investment and businesses to the region.
Another key focus for Bendigo manufacturers is attracting more women to the sector. Mr Chapman said that would involve education about what opportunities exist.
"I know the industry leaders around Bendigo are only too happy to take on young women, skill them up and have them part of their organisation for the long term," he said.
The Bendigo Regional Manufacturing group has been a key advisory body to the City of Greater Bendigo since 2001.
