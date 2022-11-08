Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Local News

Bendigo Regional Manufacturing Group optimistic as sector bounces back

JM
By Jonathon Magrath
Updated November 8 2022 - 4:09pm, first published 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Manufacturing employs more than 3000 people in Bendigo and contributes to 18 per cent of the region's total output. Picture by Darren Howe

A representative of the Bendigo Regional Manufacturing Group believes the sector is still strong after managing supply shortages and the COVID-19 pandemic.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JM

Jonathon Magrath

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.