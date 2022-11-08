Bendigo Advertiser
Bendigo's Georgia State Line has been nominated for best country album at the 2022 Aria Awards

Chris Pedler
By Chris Pedler
Updated November 9 2022 - 4:23pm, first published 8:30am
Bendigo musician Georgia Delves has been nominated for an ARIA Award. Picture by Isaebella Doherty

Bendigo musician Georgia Delves will join Australia's leading musicians and singers at the ARIA Awards later this month after being nominated for Best Country Album.

