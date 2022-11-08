Bendigo musician Georgia Delves will join Australia's leading musicians and singers at the ARIA Awards later this month after being nominated for Best Country Album.
Delves, who performs as Georgia State Line - got the nomination for her debut album In Colour, which was released in 2021.
She said news of the nomination filtered through her Instagram while she was at work with her record label confirming the good news.
Read more:
"Initially I found out when I was at my day job and I got an Instagram notification from ARIA," she said. "I just thought 'what is this?' then my label Cheating Hearts messaged me, which was good timing on their part.
"That whole day definitely felt very surreal and the couple of days after. I am just looking forward to being part of the event. It is all very new to me."
Joining Georgia State Line in the ARIA nominations for Best Country Album are Adam Brand, Amber Lawrence, Andy Golledge and Casey Barnes.
"It is an interesting mix of artists," she said. "There's such a broad expression of country in Australia from the more pop commercial side to the Americana resurgence we have at the moment.
"It's an interesting mix of artists nominated and it speaks to the terminology of country evolving a bit more.
"But it's great to be on a platform with people like Adam Brand, Casey Barnes and Amber Lawrence who have been doing this for more years than I have.
"Country is a broad genre. I make what feels true to me and country is the closest branding that is paired with what I make."
Delves said In Colour the pandemic made for an interesting album launch.
"We put it out in 2021, so it's been quite a disjointed release cycle and I haven't toured as extensively as I would like to because of COVID," she said.
"Having created the album with the band, it was a special collaboration in terms of the arrangement process, and carving out the sound and final version of the songs we have.
"It's been something that has had a more extended life than I thought it would but it was exciting to put it out and over past year and see the many ways it has grown."
Delves, who grew up in Bendigo, said she has dared to dream about taking the award home but said she was in very good company.
"Someone reminded me I might have to make a speech, so I might potentially plan for one," she said.
"People say it's nice to be nominated, but it really is. These sorts of things don't things happen every day, so the acknowledgement means a lot. I'll be there for a good time and if we win, amazing. If not, then that's totally fine.
"I'm just honoured to be a part of it. I really have to thank the band for creating the sound and band James Cecil at the Super Melody World studio."
The rest of the year will see Delves working on her second album coupled with some live shows.
"I was in the states until September visiting Nashville and travelling a bit but doing some co-writing and getting ideas for the next album," she said.
"We will play the Thirroul Music Festival but mainly I am focusing on writing, but there are a handful of shows in the works for the first bit of 2023."
Win or lose, the nomination will help Delves' music reach a bigger audience.
"I have got some ambitious plans I want to do next year and this could help see those come to fruition," she said. "I released this album with the backing of a label but in a lot of capacities I am still independent, so this helps people listen a bit more.
"It takes so much to make people stop and listen without it being a task. I'm hoping it can help my music reach another level."
Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with the Bendigo Advertiser app. Click here to download.
Chris has been with the Bendigo Advertiser for more than 10 years. He has great passion for the performing arts and is very supportive of the Bendigo live music scene. Outside of the news world Chris plays golf and, regardless of the result, loves watching St Kilda play in the AFL. He loves community theatre and has performed on stage with the Bendigo Theatre Company and worked with Baldrick himself, Tony Robinson. Story tips: chris.pedler@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Chris has been with the Bendigo Advertiser for more than 10 years. He has great passion for the performing arts and is very supportive of the Bendigo live music scene. Outside of the news world Chris plays golf and, regardless of the result, loves watching St Kilda play in the AFL. He loves community theatre and has performed on stage with the Bendigo Theatre Company and worked with Baldrick himself, Tony Robinson. Story tips: chris.pedler@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.