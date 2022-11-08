Bendigo Advertiser
Charlie Gillingham re-elected Gannawarra mayor, Jane Ogden deputy

JD
By Jenny Denton
Updated November 8 2022 - 5:31pm, first published 3:30pm
Gannawarra mayor Charlie Gillingham and deputy mayor Jane Ogden were returned to office on Monday.

Gannawarra Shire Council has re-elected Charlie Gillingham as mayor for a third consecutive 12-month term.

