Gannawarra Shire Council has re-elected Charlie Gillingham as mayor for a third consecutive 12-month term.
The mayoral appointment follows a meeting which saw three other councillors, including controversial Yarran ward representative Garner Smith, nominated for the position.
In making his case for the mayorship, Cr Smith - whose controversial social media posts about footballer Dustin Martin touching a woman's breast have become the subject of a local government arbitration process - argued the council had been experiencing "festering problems for a number of years", with community satisfaction falling to "unacceptable levels".
"I am the only councillor that can read legislation, I am the only councillor that understands finances, I am the only councillor that understands ratings structures, I am the only councillor that has governed over large bureaucracies", he said.
Cr Smith said he made no apologies "for being controversial or outspoken" and said there had never been another councillor at Gannawarra council who had had a greater influence on the organisation.
He was defeated after receiving only two votes.
Gannawarra's sole female representative, Jane Ogden, self-nominated for the mayoral role and was returned for a second stint as deputy mayor after being knocked out of the main race.
