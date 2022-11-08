Andrew Martin draws on experience ahead of Vic PGA Championship at Moonah Links

Andrew Martin is in the hunt this week for another victory on the ISPS HANDA PGA Tour of Australasia.
The Neangar Park product is teeing up in the 100th edition of the Victorian PGA Championship which is being held on the Mornington Peninsula at Moonah Links.
Before speaking to the Bendigo Advertiser on Tuesday, Martin had just played a practice round on the Moonah Links Legends course.
For the tournament which begins on Thursday, it will use both the Legends and Open courses.
They are both par-72 layouts, however, the Open course is around 300m longer than the Legends.
"I know both of the courses quite well and they are looking very good at the moment," Martin said.
"More than anything I used the practice round as a way to get a feel for the putting greens."
In the lead up to the tournament, Martin has been in action at several pro-am events across Victoria in addition to working on his swing with long-term coach Darren Cole.
One of the oldest and most prestigious events on the Victorian golfing calendar, it has attracted several of the country's best PGA professionals including Matt Griffin, Zach Murray, Deyen Lawson and defending champion Blake Windred.
"I'd love to have my name on the trophy," Martin said.
"I am very happy with where my game is at the moment and I am just going to trust in how I play and stick to my plan."
Past winners of the Peter Harris Trophy include some of the biggest names in Australian golf.
Leading professionals including Peter Thomson, Ossie Pickworth, Peter Senior, Stuart Appleby, Marc Leishman and most recently Windred.
Martin said there was a great vibe heading into summer, especially as the Australian PGA and Australian Open are now just weeks away.
"In terms of the VIC PGA Championship, Moonah is one of the courses where at times you don't really see many people as the property is so spread out," he said.
"For example, it's not like Rosebud where we played the TPS event where the putting green, first tee and driving range are all within 80m.
"Also without grandstands it doesn't quite have that buzzing atmosphere you'd get at say the Aussie Open which has more infrastructure etc which means there's bigger crowds and more prize money on offer.
"No matter what I'd still love to win at Moonah."
After the VIC PGA this week, Martin has a jam-packed schedule leading up to Christma. He will then take a short break before hitting the road again in early 2023.
Following this week he heads north to Queensland to compete in the sunshine state's equivalent event, the QLD PGA Championship at Nudgee GC.
Immediately after is the premiere event of the year, the Australian PGA Championship at the Royal Queensland GC.
He then heads back to his home state of Victoria for the Australian Open to be hosted by both Victoria and Kingston Heath golf clubs.
