Strathdale-Maristians great savours his piece of BDCA history

When Kangaroo Flat's Daniel Barber skied a pull shot off Jack Pysing's bowling on Saturday, little did Strathdale-Maristians' wicket-keeper Linton Jacobs know that he was about to create his own piece of Bendigo cricket history.
Like he has done many times before, Jacobs calmly stood his ground and gloved the high ball.
The Suns celebrated a crucial wicket and Jacobs went into the record books for the most career dismissals by a wicket-keeper in BDCA first XI history.
The catch took his career tally to 437 - one more than Eaglehawk's Matt Fitt.
"It's something I'll look back on when I'm finished and be proud of it,'' Jacobs said.
"I've had a late start to the season because of footy going deep into the finals and family and work, so I wasn't really aware of the record.
"My main focus on Saturday was to make sure I caught everything. A couple of the boys brought up the record after the game.
"I'm just about playing my role each weekend and making sure we win."
Jacobs is in the latter stages of an outstanding career, but he still relishes the opportunity of keeping behind the stumps for his beloved Suns.
"I still love it, I enjoy getting out with the boys and competing,'' he said.
"If you make mistakes everyone will let you know, I've had a good day if no-one notices me, to be honest.
"My role has been really simplified the past four or five years. I'm basically picked as just a gloveman and I've put a lot of work in to make sure I'm doing that role to the best of my ability.
"I'm not batting as much as I used to, so it's really important that I play my keeping role well."
Playing his role is an understatement, according to Suns' skipper Cam Taylor.
Jacobs' premiership team-mate said the gloveman was arguably in peak form.
"It's not just his ability with the gloves that is so important,'' Taylor said.
"He's always chiming in with things he notices about the batsman, changes of pace and what will work for a certain batsman.
"His value is so much beyond the gloves. I get more and more impressed with him each season and that's no small feat considering how good he's been for a long time."
Jacobs, who has 357 catches and 80 stumpings in first XI cricket, said he'd always felt lucky to keep to some of the best bowlers in BDCA history.
"We've had some great fast bowlers and spinners,'' he said.
"Recently, we had (Scotland's) Chris Sole, who is an international bowler, and I've never kept to anyone that quick before.
"In the early days Ben DeAraugo was bowling quick and we had Ben Irwin and Andrew Price.
"Keeping to the spinners has been the most rewarding and most difficult task and I've had a front row seat to some of the best spinners in the competition.
"Early on John Neylon and Craig Howard had an aura about them and you knew they were going to change the game.
"They passed the baton on to Cam Taylor and he can make anything happen when he bowls."
Of his 437 dismissals, two sprung to mind for the Suns' star.
"The leg-side stumping in last year's grand final off Ben (DeAraugo)... I was pretty happy with that one,'' Jacobs said.
"The other one that springs to mind was not the hardest catch, but it was important. In the 2010-11 grand final we got (Bendigo United great) Heath Behrens out for a first ball duck.
"He pushed forward to a ball off Jacob DeAraugo and he edged it low to my left. I'll always remember that one."
