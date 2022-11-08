THE BENDIGO and Adelaide Bank has pointedly rebuked Suncorp Bank leaders for avoiding merger talks.
Bendigo Bank board chair Jacqueline Hey fired the unusually public broadside in comments to shareholders at the Capital Theatre on Tuesday.
She confirmed long-running accounts that Suncorp repeatedly avoided offers to discuss a potential merger earlier this year.
Suncorp's board has since agreed to a sale to big four bank ANZ, subject to regulatory approvals.
"We believe this will only further entrench Australia's banking oligopoly and provide sub-optimal outcomes for customers and communities," Ms Hey told shareholders at her bank.
Bendigo Bank board members rarely comment publicly on merger discussions but Ms Hey made an exception at her organisation's annual general meeting.
She said the board felt shareholders should know Suncorp avoided talks because the details were already circulating publicly, Ms Hey said.
Ms Hey's remarks reinforced a critique that has been aired in some banking quarters since Suncorp and ANZ announced the proposed plan last July.
The Bendigo Advertiser reached out to Suncorp for comment.
It pointed the newspaper to that bank's own AGM last September.
At the time, Suncorp chair Christine McLoughlin had considered consolidating with regional banking peers, though she did not mention the Bendigo Bank in her speech to shareholders.
She said Suncorp was better off either going with the ANZ deal or continuing to go it alone.
"As the board of a public company, we have fiduciary obligations to act in our shareholders' best interests," Ms McLoughlin told her bank's shareholders.
Suncorp found ANZ's offer "compelling on all fronts" because the big four bank would keep growing Suncorp's Queensland presence, she said.
It would offer staff career opportunities, with customers getting more products and services and shareholders net proceeds of around $4.1 billion, Ms McLoughlin said.
"Overall, we are confident the sale will result in a stronger insurance and banking system for Queensland and Australia," she said.
Any sale to ANZ would likely come in 2023 once the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission has examined the proposal.
Failed attempts to start merger talks have done nothing to dent the Bendigo Bank's performance over the 2022 financial year, going by speeches at its AGM.
Ms Hey said the bank had delivered record cash earnings after tax of more than $500 million.
The bank's capital levels continued to rise and it was "cautiously optimistic" about financial year 2023.
It was trying to be prudent given uncertain economic conditions throughout Australia and the world, Ms Hey said.
She reached out to communities still grappling with the aftermath of floods and the pandemic.
"It is devastating to see the impact these recent floods have had on people, families and communities across Australia - and particularly right now here in central and northern Victoria - and it's important for all of us to remember that the hard work of rebuilding is only just beginning," Ms Hey said.
"As always, your bank stands ready to provide help where we can, to ensure the long-term recovery of these flood affected areas, in line with our enduring commitment to the well-being of all Australian communities."
I grew up in Bendigo and I want to tell your stories.
