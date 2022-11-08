Eaglehawk looks to expand women's footy program during pre-season

Eaglehawk Football Netball Club has big plans for next year's Central Victoria Football League Women's season.
In addition to appointing a new co-coach in Molly Metcalf who will work alongside Geoff West, the team is keen to expand the women's program even further by bringing on new recruits.
With the pre-season about to kick into gear, Metcalf said there was a strong buzz around the entirety of Canterbury Park.
"As a whole, the club is really sitting in a good place ahead of next year's season in both our men's and women's teams," Metcalf said.
"It's a really exciting time at Eaglehawk."
The women's team is planning to get back on the track next week and will be hosting a come-and-try event for both returning and new players.
"We want to get started nice and early so we can get some of our returning girls started as well as any other new people out there who might be interested in playing with us," Metcalf said.
"It's a chance to have a kick with us and to see what we're all about."
The come and try event will be held next Monday November 14 starting 6pm at California Gully Recreation Reserve.
The aim for the evening is for players to get back into the rhythm of training with basic skills and drills.
"This will be a nice and easy transition back into training," Metcalf said.
"We're not going to take it too hard and it will just be an introductory basic skill-based session."
Metcalf brings years of experience both on and off the football field, which includes playing with Bendigo Thunder, Kangaroo Flat and most recently with Eaglehawk.
The 2022 season marked the club's first finals appearance in the league and come next year they are determined to go even further.
During the first week of finals they put up a hard-fought battle against the Thunder, but went down fighting 3.4 (22) to 9.9 (63).
"We were very happy with how far we went last season, but we weren't satisfied," Metcalf said.
"As I'll be a coach next season, I am very excited to apply everything I've learnt during the past six years in the league.
"I've seen what works and what doesn't work.
"I plan to use this experience during pre-season to help build a program that will be nothing but beneficial for the girls to help us take the next step forward."\
For more information on the come and try session please visit https://www.facebook.com/eaglehawkfootballnetballclub
