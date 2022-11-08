A former mining worker has been awarded one of Victoria's biggest workers' compensation payouts, following a negligence lawsuit against a central Victorian mining company.
Patrick McGiffin, 30, was awarded $1,952,618 in damages by the Supreme Court for his pain and suffering, and loss of earnings, as a result of an incident at the Fosterville Gold Mine in 2018.
Arnold Dallas McPherson Lawyers, which represented the plaintiff, considers the damages awarded to Mr McGiffin to be one of the highest recorded workers' compensation damages awards in Victoria.
Mr McGiffin worked as a 'nipper' at the Fosterville Gold Mine near Bendigo for about three months from December, 2017.
Near the end of his shift on March 2, 2018 he was struck to the head and right shoulder by a large rotating bolt attached to a boom on a machine known as a 'jumbo' being operated by a co-worker.
Following the accident, Mr McGiffin was taken to Bendigo Hospital with pain to the right side of his head and right shoulder.
He returned to work about a week later, after being treated by his general practitioner and a physiotherapist, and undertook alternative duties until May 29, 2018 when he ceased work.
Mr McGiffin took Fosterville Gold Mine Pty Ltd, his co-worker's employer and the occupier of the mine where the incident occurred, to court for negligence and sought damages.
In the beginning of the Supreme Court trial, Fosterville admitted the incident was caused by its negligence, so the only issues to be determined were assessing the damages for compensation, whether Mr McGiffin contributed to his injuries (contributory negligence), and if so, by what percentage his award of damages should be reduced.
The issue of contributory negligence - which is the plaintiff failing to take safety measures thus contributing to their own injury - was rejected by the Court, and the defendant's work system was found to be "an inherently flawed and unsafe system of work."
A major point of contention in the trial was the issue of Mr McGiffin's injuries and their extent.
The plaintiff said he has suffered, and continues to suffer, from 'complex regional pain syndrome type 1' (CRPS type 1).
Complex regional pain syndrome is a syndrome characterised by continuing regional pain that is seemingly disproportionate in time or degree to the usual cause of any known trauma.
The mining company had contended that Mr McGiffin had not proved he suffered from CRPS type 1.
The Supreme Court also used several medical experts to come to the conclusion that Mr McGiffin did suffer from CRPS type 1.
Mr McGiffin gave evidence of experiencing pain throughout his right arm as a result of the incident.
The pain - which he takes medication for- is experienced through spasms described as feeling like electricity or lightning striking his right arm. He told the court he experiences 'hundreds' of such spasms each day, with the intensity varying but some being very severe, 'like grabbing an electric fence'.
Mr McGiffin also told the court he could not use a knife and fork when eating, was unable to assist with meal preparation, but does some limited cooking of simple meals.
The plaintiff also said there was little housework he could do, but he didn't require assistance dressing, showering or using the toilet.
Because of injuries to his right arm, Mr McGiffin was unable to lift his 18-month-old son.
He felt distressed about being unable to help and support his wife when she was in hospital immediately after their son's birth.
Mr McGiffin spends his days watching his son play and helps to supervise his son, but he can't supervise the child himself. He does not go out much and drives minimally.
The plaintiff described himself as being depressed and that there was 'not a lot of hope going forward with [his] injury in general. Not a hell of a lot of hope for life.'
The Supreme Court concluded Mr McGiffin has suffered physical and psychiatric injuries as a consequence of Fosterville's breach of the duty of care it owed to him as an employee.
The injuries sustained by the plaintiff have had very significant adverse effects on his life; those effects will likely continue for the rest of his life.
The court awarded the plaintiff more than $1,950,000 including $450,000 for pain and suffering damages, and just over $1,500,000 for loss of earnings.
