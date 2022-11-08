Bendigo Advertiser

Siblings set the standard for Bendigo athletes at All Schools championships

By Nathan Dole
Updated November 8 2022 - 3:35pm, first published 11:30am
Siblings Jemma and Kai Norton impressed for Weeroona College at the Victorian All Schools track and field championships. Picture supplied.

TWO sets of brother/sister combinations starred for Athletics Bendigo Region at the weekend's finale to Victoria's All Schools track and field championships.

