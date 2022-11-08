Siblings set the standard for Bendigo athletes at All Schools championships

TWO sets of brother/sister combinations starred for Athletics Bendigo Region at the weekend's finale to Victoria's All Schools track and field championships.
It was a golden double for Kai Norton from Weeroona College Warriors in the under-14 field finals of hammer and javelin at South Melbourne's Lakeside Stadium.
A mark of 42.28m at hammer and 39.06m at javelin clinched his place in Victoria's team for the Australian All Schools to be run in Adelaide on December 9-11.
Kai's older sister, Jemma also competed for the Warriors and marked a best of 38.11m at hammer to be sixth in the under-17 final.
On the track, Logan and Chelsea Tickell from Bendigo South East were in top form.
Logan Tickell broke his Bendigo Residential under-16s record for the 3000m as he won the under-17 final at Lakeside in 8:46.94.
The Bendigo South East Dragons' star also ran the 800m to be ninth in 2:01.02.
The under-14 girls' 800m was won by Chelsea Tickell in 2:18.84.
Jayden Padgham from BSE was sixth in the under-18 3000m in 9:01.13.
It was a closely-fought finish to the under-18s 800m where Harrison Boyd from Bendigo Senior Secondary College Lions ran 1:55.52 to claim bronze.
Phoebe Lonsdale from BSSC contested the under-18 3000m and was fourth in 10:55.
Gun hammer thrower Hailey Stubbs from Sacred Heart College in Kyneton achieved a mark of 43.86m to be under-15 champion.
Nathalia College's Rhys Hansen soared 3.40m at pole vault to win the under-15 final.
From Waaia, Hansen is one of the rising stars at South Bendigo Athletics Club and a reigning national champion.
Catherine McAuley College in Bendigo was represented by Genevieve Nihill in the under-16 age group where she ran the 800m in 2:31 to be ninth, and 11:36 in the 3000m to be seventh.
Scarlett Southern from St Joseph's College in Echuca ran the 200m in 28.18 to be fifth in the under-16 final.
Xavier Pitt capped the long trek from Cathedral College in Wangaratta to win the under-17 javelin on 54.16m.
Pitt was a regular competitor in last season's rounds of Athletics Victoria Shield League in Bendigo.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.