Nicely updated over the past two years, this lovely home has a new lease on life with its stylish interior and modern features. Fresh paint, day-night roller blinds, renovated kitchen, dishwasher, ducted gas heating and evaporative cooling are further updates. Two ensuites plus a family bathroom are ideal. Excellent opportunity to secure a renovated home at Flora Hill near shopping centres, Aldi supermarket, Kennington Reservoir, sporting venues, primary schools and childcare.

