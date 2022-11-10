DETAILS:
Bed 4 | Bath 3 | Car 2
$650,000- $695,000
LAND: 636sqm
AGENCY: Waller Realty
AGENTS: Megan Walmsley 0457 110 198 and Tim Noonan 0413 464 949
INSPECT: By appointment
This renovated cream-brick home is ideally located opposite La Trobe University and Bendigo South East College. The position makes it an ideal first home or a wise investment for those wanting to enter the student accommodation market.
Nicely updated over the past two years, this lovely home has a new lease on life with its stylish interior and modern features. Fresh paint, day-night roller blinds, renovated kitchen, dishwasher, ducted gas heating and evaporative cooling are further updates. Two ensuites plus a family bathroom are ideal. Excellent opportunity to secure a renovated home at Flora Hill near shopping centres, Aldi supermarket, Kennington Reservoir, sporting venues, primary schools and childcare.
