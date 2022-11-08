Elevate Christmas from great to glorious Advertising Feature

Beechworth Bakery's delightful Christmas cakes, puddings and hampers are not only sold at its bakeries across Victoria, they also get shipped around the globe. Picture supplied

CHRISTMAS in July is a common enough concept for most people. Yet for Beechworth Bakery that's when the real Christmas season starts.

As early as July, the bakehouse starts handcrafting their famous Christmas cakes and puddings to be able to keep up with demand.

Made to a closely guarded recipe more than 100 years old, Beechworth Bakery's delightful Christmas cakes, puddings and hampers not only fly out the doors of the eight bakeries across Victoria, they also get shipped around the globe.

Beechworth Bakery Bendigo's manager, Andrew Lang, said that every year the bakery has to increase production numbers, and yet still finds it hard to keep up.

"Many people have been buying our Christmas products for years not just for themselves but also as gifts for friends and family," Lang said. "And even people who don't usually like fruit cakes or puddings tell us that they absolutely adore ours because they are so full fruit, so perfectly spiced, and so deliciously moist."

Beechworth Bakery's range of hampers are perennial favourites because they offer great value and contain all the most popular Christmas products.

"We often hear from our customers that unlike a lot of other hampers, every single item in our hampers is a sure-fire winner and disappears in a heartbeat the moment it's out on the table," said Mr Lang.

The handcrafted Beechworth Bakery Christmas range includes their legendary hampers which come in four options, Christmas cakes in three different sizes (plus a gluten free option), small and large plum puddings, fruit mince tarts, gingerbread Christmas trees that make fabulous centerpieces, shortbread biscuits, decorated gingerbread biscuits, and plenty more.

"With our range there truly is something to delight everyone, even the pickiest," said Lang. "We've been told we're the secret sauce that takes a Christmas from great to glorious!"