Bendigo Advertiser

Flat, Square continue good form in midweek bowls

Updated November 8 2022 - 3:27pm, first published 10:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Kangaroo Flat skipper Torie Babitsch and Bendigo skipper Lee Harris look on anxiously in Monday's division one clash at Kangaroo Flat. Picture by Anthony Pinda

Kangaroo Flat and Golden Square consolidated their places at the top of the midweek pennant bowls division one ladder with resounding wins in round five.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.