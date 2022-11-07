Kangaroo Flat and Golden Square consolidated their places at the top of the midweek pennant bowls division one ladder with resounding wins in round five.
The top-of-the-table Roos outclassed bottom side Bendigo by 19 shots, while second-placed Square thumped Bendigo East by 29 shots.
Eaglehawk moved into the top four on the back of its 62-45 victory over fifth-placed Inglewood.
The class of Borough skipper Simon Carter came to the fore, with his 25-9 win over Robert Day the difference between the two sides.
South Bendigo remained in third place after it defeated White Hills by 30 shots.
Round five results and ladders for all divisions:
DIVISION ONE
Inglewood 45 lt Eaglehawk 62. Laurie Witham 21 d Phil Godkin 18, Lindsay Kelly 15 lt Kaye Rowe 19, Robert Day 9 lt Simon Carter 25.
South Bendigo 71 d White Hills 41. Matt Robertson 24 d Steve O'Bree 18, David White 25 d Jim Brennan 10, Daryl Rowley 22 d Jan O'Bree 13.
Bendigo East 49 lt Golden Square 78. Aaron Tomkins 22 lt Julie Ross 27, Helen Clough 15 lt Taylah Marron 21, Peter Huggard 12 lt Brad Marron 30.
Kangaroo Flat 71 d Bendigo 52. Paul Moller 27 d Jim Weymouth 18, Torie Babitsch 21 d Lee Harris 18, Eric White 23 d Vicki Greenwood 16.
Ladder: Kangaroo Flat 54, Golden Square 52, South Bendigo 45, Eaglehawk 43, Inglewood 41, Bendigo East 37, White Hills 26, Bendigo 22.
DIVISION TWO
Castlemaine 74 d Harcourt 54. Maureen Fletcher 23 d Barry Marsh 14, Pam Hunter 25 d Carrol Frost 16, Pat O'Shea 26 d Diane Marsh 24.
Woodbury 62 d Heathcote 46. Alan Brodie 25 d Eileen O'Brien 14, John Pasternak 24 d Lorraine Spiers 14, Jill Grainger 13 lt Dorothy Cutajar 18.
Golden Square 50 lt Bendigo East 78. Mardi Chisholm 21 lt Ian Cail 25, Robyn Bird 13 lt Sharyn Vowles 29, Judith Chapman 16 lt Colin McKean 24.
Bendigo 48 lt Kangaroo Flat 70. Helen Chapman 14 lt Jennifer McHugh 28, Lorraine Trahair 12 lt Debby Densley 25, Sylvia Lord 22 d Ken Packer 17.
Ladder: Bendigo East 59, Castlemaine 52, Golden Square 44, Kangaroo Flat 43, Woodbury 41, Harcourt 34, Heathcote 25, Bendigo 22.
DIVISION THREE
Marong 84 d Castlemaine 34. Andrew Whatley 37 d Nina Hufer 9, Neville Ryan 22 d Bruce Miller 13, Les Barnes 25 d Kathleen Parsons 12.
Strathfieldsaye 63 d Woodbury 42. Lynne Cole 18 d Philip Luke 14, Anthony Cole 31 d Carmel Halpin 12, Trevor Probert 14 lt Joan Bath 16.
Bendigo East 71 lt Golden Square 72. Shirley McDondald 24 lt Merilyn McClure 27, Tricia Costello 33 d Alan Slingo 20, Ken Parker 14 lt Lorraine Clarkson 25.
Kangaroo Flat 46 lt Eaglehawk 66. Allison Ferguson 9 lt Dawn Gibbs 22, Doreen Cattlin 20 lt Carol Baker 22, Hazel Troy 17 lt Vanessa Ashman 22.
Ladder: Marong 69, Strathfieldsaye 54, Golden Square 54, Bendigo East 38, Kangaroo Flat 37, Eaglehawk 28, Castlemaine 28, Woodbury 12.
DIVISION FOUR
Calivil-Serpentine 61 d Harcourt 58. Shirley Hope 20 d Chris McAuliffe 18, Dianne Walker 18 lt Heather Braid 24, Carolyn Mitchell 23 d Les Harding 16.
White Hills 36 lt South Bendigo 58. Aileen Fiedler 12 dr Margaret Kirkpatrick 12, Frank Gargiulo 14 lt Sharon Bryan 15, Judy McCurry 10 lt Craig Adams 31.
Golden Square 69 d Dingee 52. Lorraine Eeles 25 d Lyn Demeo 15, Mark Peterson 25 d Susan Cail 9, Laurie Power 19 lt Megan Grieves 28.
Bendigo VRI 63 d Campbells Creek 53. Peter Williams 23 d Meryl Holland 15, Shirley Huggard 22 d Trevor Woodman 18, Bruce Hawkins 18 lt Val Ellis 20.
Ladder: South Bendigo 68, Golden Square 52, Calivil-Serpentine 44, White Hills 35, Bendigo VRI 33, Harcourt 30, Dingee 30, Campbells Creek 28.
DIVISION FIVE
Eaglehawk 24 lt South Bendigo 44. Denise Power 8 lt An Borham 25, Jan Fitzpatrick 16 lt Gillian Pinniger 19.
Strathfieldsaye 41 d Bridgewater 37. Gillian Wells 22 d Margaret Wright 16.
Inglewood 48 d White Hills 34. Arthur Harrison 17 lt Tess Cooney 24, David Whitehead 31 d Helen Liddell 10.
Bendigo 30 lt Bendigo East 44. Barbara Bell 14 lt Jane Logan 26, Annette Mott 16 lt Bill Schmidt 18.
Ladder: Inglewood 52, South Bendigo 50, Strathfieldsaye 46, White Hills 37, Bendigo East 34, Bridgewater 30, Bendigo 21, Eaglehawk 10.
DIVISION SIX
South Bendigo 26 lt North Bendigo 42. Edward Bullow 18 lt Amanda Hall 20, Bev Jennings 8 lt Dean Franklin 22.
Woodbury 39 d Strathfieldsaye 35. Julian Lee 20 d Dorothy Reddick 14, Barry Shay 19 lt Stephen Nash 21.
White Hills d Bendigo East on forfeit.
Marong 28 lt Golden Square 46. Vikki Nemeth 18 lt Terence Cope 23, Sam Nemeth 10 lt Lawrie Bayliss 23.
Ladder: North Bendigo 63, Golden Square 62, White Hills 35, Bendigo East 33, Marong 33, South Bendigo 23, Woodbury 20, Strathfieldsaye 11.
