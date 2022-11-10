DETAILS:
Bed 4 | Bath 2 | Car 2
$790,000 - $850,000
LAND: 1100sqm
AGENCY: McKean McGregor
AGENT: Bec Allen 0438 528 091
INSPECT: By appointment
This light-filled family home offers space, style and timeless appeal in a quiet and established location.
Custom-designed, the layout has been carefully planned with a strong connection between indoor and outdoor living spaces so that the home is not only beautiful, but also functional and comfortable.
With four good-sized bedrooms, separate study, two living areas and multiple outdoor spaces that are perfect for entertaining or play, this property was designed with a quality lifestyle in mind.
In the main living space, French doors on two sides and windows at either end of the space flood the room with natural light.
A second living area at the rear of the house makes a great kid's lounge, with three bedrooms, a family bathroom, and study also located in this zone.
The spacious main bedroom sits at the front of the house, with walk-in robe, and ensuite with double vanity.
Absolutely ideal for a family, the sizeable allotment allows vehicle access to a shed at the rear offering plenty of space for onsite parking, and trailer, caravan or boat storage.
Just 15 minutes from Bendigo CBD for a perfect work-life balance. This property is within walking distance to bus stops and childcare. Epsom Village and Bendigo Golf Club are within easy reach for shopping and recreation.
