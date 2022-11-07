Spirit flood relief match raises vital funds for impacted communities

Sunday was a big day for the Bendigo Spirit both on and off the court during their first home game of the 2022/23 WNBL season at Red Energy Arena.
Spirit hosted members of the community from flood-affected areas for the match against the Perth Lynx, in the process raising $23,000 to be donated to the Bendigo Bank flood appeal.
Spirit general manager of operations Dave Ingham said the entire team was pleased to have such a positive impact to support families that have been impacted by the recent floods.
"It was great to not only help put a smile on the faces of those impacted by the floods but also to raise some much needed funds," he said.
"It was all made possible thanks to some very generous organisations who wanted to help the local communities throughout Bendigo and regional Victoria."
More than 200 members of flood-affected communities from towns such as Echuca, Rochester and Elmore were in attendance as guests of honour and were given free access to the game, in addition to pre-game and post-match functions.
Several of the club's partners in Powercor, Red Energy, Chemist Warehouse, Epsom Village, Bunnings and Dyson Group were all integral in making the day happen.
Spirit won both of their opening matches on the weekend which started with an away match on Friday night against the Canberra Capitals.
They produced the third highest score in their history as they opened with a 20-point victory over the Capitals, 105-85.
They then had a commanding 19-point win over the Lynx on Sunday at home, final scores 85-66.
Next on the cards is another home match this Saturday against the Sydney Flames, tip off at 7pm.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.