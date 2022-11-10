DETAILS:
Bed 3 | Bath 1 | Car 4
$565,000
LAND: 1.9ha
AGENCY: Property Plus Real Estate
AGENTS: Lois De Jong 0413 175 087 and Nathan Diss 03 5447 4088
INSPECT: By appointment
Affectionately known as De Balmann, this peaceful property offers a fully-renovated home, good shedding, house gardens and several acres of bushland.
The home is light, bright and airy and features original polished floorboards in both the living area and hallways, while plush carpet features in the bedrooms and study.
Large windows throughout are also a notable feature, providing an outstanding outlook from every room.
Living areas in the home are open plan and encompass a stylish kitchen and dining zone that flows through to the lounge room.
Looking for a new home this weekend? Check out the open homes waiting to welcome you by clicking on the tab on the map here.
Further features are solid-fuel heater, updated electrical wiring and full insulation.
Your lifestyle is further enhanced with two alfresco living areas. The front terrace and rear pergola provide opportunity for enjoying those slower times while overlooking the natural bush surrounds.
Abundant shedding is onsite with a 6 x 7.5-metre garage and workshed with concrete floor and power connected. Open-front shedding, a chook pen, rainwater storage and town water are included.
De Balmann presents a most desirable tree change opportunity for the astute purchaser seeking a relaxed and fulfilling lifestyle while still having the convenience of services nearby.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.