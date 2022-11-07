Bendigo Advertiser
Debrincat wins Bendigo Open Zone Series women's title

By Anthony Pinda
Updated November 8 2022 - 2:12pm, first published 9:15am
Juliette Debrincat, Skylar Austin and Maliha Dean, and James Elia. Picture supplied.

Bendigo Academy of Sport athlete Juliette Debrincat has taken out her first Open Zone Series tennis title.

