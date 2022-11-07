Debrincat wins Bendigo Open Zone Series women's title

Bendigo Academy of Sport athlete Juliette Debrincat has taken out her first Open Zone Series tennis title.
The 14-year-old from Riddells defeated Summer Jones in straight sets (6-2, 6-2) at the tournament hosted by the Bendigo Regional Tennis Centre.
In the men's open band one final, Fawkner Tennis Club's James Elia found success by defeating Ryan Pool in straight sets 7-6(7), 7-5.
Elia also succeeded in the men's open doubles alongside Marlino Pascual, meanwhile Katherine Harrison and Maria-Sheba Mukama won the women's category.
Sport news:
South Bendigo Tennis Club's Skylar Austin and Maliha Dean performed well in the junior girl's doubles and finished as runners-up.
Spring Gully Tennis Club's Oisin Dunne and Callum Fyffe were runners up in the junior boy's band two doubles.
SGTC's Aayush Nair was runner-up in the 10-and-under singles final.
In total there were 128 athletes in action throughout the course of the tournament, all competing to increase their Universal Tennis Rating and boost their overall development as athletes.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.