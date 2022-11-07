New ruckman heightens South Bendigo's expectations for 2023

South Bendigo has eradicated its biggest deficiency by signing highly-rated ruckman Macgregor Cameron.
The 202cm Cameron was previously on Coburg's and Sandringham's VFL lists and was a league best and fairest winner with Monash Blues in VAFA Premier C.
After playing without a genuine number one ruckman the past two years, the Bloods now have a quality big man to compete against the best rucks in the BFNL.
"He's played pretty good footy for a while now, he's a great size and he's a very good tap ruckman,'' South Bendigo coach Nathan Horbury said of Cameron.
"He's going to be a very handy pick-up for us.
"To have Mac in the middle tapping the ball down to Coop (Cooper Leon), and we hope to have Swatto (Joel Swatton) back in the middle as well, is exciting for us.
"Having a big ruckman that we can rely on straightens us up.
"It allows us to play (key position player) Will Allen up forward alongside Alex Ralph. We only did that once for the season this year and that was in the (elimination) final against Sandhurst and they looked dangerous.
"Will will give Mac a chop out in the ruck at stages as well."
Cameron's signing comes on the back of the return of classy forward Steven Stroobants to the Bloods.
The club is also closing in on the signing of a quality midfielder.
A host of senior players have re-signed, including forward Brock Harvey, who turned down some big offers from district clubs to remain at major league level.
After the shock departure of forward Kaiden Antonowicz earlier in the pre-season, Horbury said the Bloods are confident their recruiting haul will have them well-placed to challenge for a top three spot in 2023.
"We lost a couple of players, but having Stroobs and Mac on board is exciting for us,'' Horbury said.
"All of the other boys have stuck by the club which is a great sign. We're really excited about that group of players that are in their early 20s and the development they've shown."
Horbury said the playing group was looking forward to utilising their new facilities at Harry Trott Oval.
"They've done a great job with the new rooms,'' he said.
"To have our own base at Harry Trott is what the club needs.
"Hopefully, the move can help attract some more juniors to the club."
