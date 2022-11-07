Bendigo Advertiser
Home/Sport/Footy HQ
Watch

New ruckman heightens South Bendigo's expectations for 2023

By Adam Bourke
Updated November 8 2022 - 5:26pm, first published 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Macgregor Cameron dominated the VAFA Premier C competition with Monash Blues. Picture by VAFA

South Bendigo has eradicated its biggest deficiency by signing highly-rated ruckman Macgregor Cameron.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.