A Coalition election policy to reduce waiting times for public dental care has been welcomed by La Trobe University's head of dentistry and oral health, despite it not providing a long-term fix for the problem.
Liberal leader Matthew Guy last week announced that, as part of its focus on Victoria's "health crisis", a Coalition government would provide $500 vouchers for private treatment for up to 32,000 Victorians in need of priority public care, halving the state's waiting list.
Bendigo Health, which provides public dental health services, has 1764 patients waiting for general care and an average wait time of 12 months, with another 704 people waiting for dentures, who can expect a wait time of three years.
Mr Guy said his government would also invest an extra $200 million over four years in the system to employ more dentists and staff.
Read more:
La Trobe University's head of dentistry and oral health Dr Santosh Tadakamadla welcomed the Coalition's interest in public dentistry, which was facing significant challenges in rural and regional areas.
With oral health closely linked to general health and significantly impacting overall quality of life, wait times were a serious issue, and the voucher scheme promised to "reduce the burden a bit".
However, Dr Tadakamadla queried how voucher recipients would be chosen and what would happen if their treatment needs exceeded $500 in cost.
More significantly, he said in order to reduce the wait list long term it was necessary to invest in staffing the system.
"The problem with our public dental service system is not being able to attract dental professionals," he said.
The long delay in accessing denture treatment in Bendigo, for example, was due to difficulties in employing someone with the relevant expertise.
The central issue, on which the Victorian branch of the Australian Dental Association had been advocating for "a long time", was pay.
"The pay we have in our public system is approximately 15 per cent less than the pay of our counterparts in other states," Dr Tadakamadla said.
In addition the oral health workforce was "very skewed" towards cities.
"You have most practitioners living in the urban areas, and very few want to live in the rural or regional areas," he said.
While the Coalition accused Labor of inaction on the public dentistry backlog, Dr Tadakamadla said the current government had also made some improvements to the system which had seen waiting times gradually reduce.
However, the onset of COVID-19 and "one-and-a-half to two years where nothing happened", halted progress, which had now resumed.
The opposition's claim that the average wait time for public dental treatment was more than two years didn't match figures from the Victorian Agency for Health Information (VAHI), which showed wait times dropping from a high of 29.6 months at the end of March to 17.6 months at the end of September.
Dr Tadakamadla also emphasised the need for investment in "upstream", or preventative, approaches to dental health, which included "creating conducive environments for developing and sustaining healthy oral health-related habits" as well as education.
"If we get the staffing correct and if we get some focus on prevention in addition to what has been proposed now ... then probably things will be a lot better," he said.
Despite the election policy being "not a sustainable sort of solution", Dr Tadakamadla was glad of it.
"Because at least there is some sort of proposal, some sort of improvement somebody is wanting to do," he said.
"That is very welcome."
Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with the Bendigo Advertiser app. Click here to download.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.