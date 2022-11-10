DETAILS:
Bed 3 | Bath 2 | Car 2
$1,500,000 - $1,600,000
LAND: 559sqm
AGENCY: PH Property
AGENT: Shane Henderson 0484 350 484
INSPECT: Saturday 11am - 11.30am
This home has been thoughtfully and respectfully restored to celebrate its heritage without compromising on high end inclusions and finishes to enhance liveability.
Soaring ceilings, original timber flooring and period plaster work provide a timeless framework for a perfectly presented home.
Generously sized, the main bedroom has a full wall of custom cabinetry, original windows and an ensuite bathroom with beautiful brass tap ware. Two further bedrooms follow with traditional features and easy access to the the sleek, modern bathroom and large laundry.
A peaceful tone is immediately set in the open-plan living and dining space that has been transformed into an ideal gathering place.
The contemporary kitchen includes high-end appliances and stone benchtops. More features in the home include gas-log fireplace, Smeg 900mm-wide oven, dishwasher and ducted climate control.
Fresh gardens and lawn wrap the rear yard where there is ample space to gather and entertain year-round.
Superbly located in the heart of Bendigo and surrounded by a blend of modern and quality heritage homes. Take a short stroll to Rosalind Park, Bendigo Art Gallery, The Capital and Ulumbarra Theatre. Just a little further to local cafes, restaurants, shops and more.
