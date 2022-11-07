Kyneton police are investigating circumstance around a theft from a fast food store last weekend.
Investigators say the theft occurred at a fast food store in High Street, Kyneton, around 7.30pm on Saturday, November 5.
Police have released images of a woman who may be able to assist with inquiries.
Anyone with information can also contact Senior Constable David Fernandes at Kyneton Police on 54212900.
People can also contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
Chris has been with the Bendigo Advertiser for more than 10 years. He has great passion for the performing arts and is very supportive of the Bendigo live music scene. Outside of the news world Chris plays golf and, regardless of the result, loves watching St Kilda play in the AFL. He loves community theatre and has performed on stage with the Bendigo Theatre Company and worked with Baldrick himself, Tony Robinson. Story tips: chris.pedler@austcommunitymedia.com.au
