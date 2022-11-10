DETAILS:
Bed 4 | Bath 2 | Car 5
Elders Easy Sale closing Wednesday, November 16 at 2pm
LAND: 3.43ha
AGENCY: Elders Real Estate
AGENT: Wayne Heard 0409 248 477
INSPECT: Saturday 1pm - 1.30pm
If you want your home to feel like a sanctuary, this Sedgwick property might be the perfect place for you.
Located in one of Bendigo's finest lifestyle areas, it has been impeccably maintained inside and out, fully landscaped, and highly developed for entertaining and with ample shedding.
The most wonderful thing about this property is the property itself, with its enviable location. The lay of the land, which creates a natural valley for excellent catchment, has been capitalised on with a dam bank, creating a wildlife haven and immense water supply.
The contours of the land also provide an elevated home site. Imagine watching the day begin, or end, on the front verandah, looking across the lawn in dappled light from the soft filtered shade of the trees, to the life-giving expanse of water and the serene bushland beyond.
Listen to the songs of frogs and birds in the air. Let your mind soar with the family of eagles that live nearby.
The home is big enough to be comfortable and small enough to be easy to maintain. It is highly functional, offering four bedrooms, three with built-in-robes, which are serviced by a three piece bathroom. The main bedroom has a walk-in robe and three-piece ensuite with beautiful black fixtures.
Timber pelmets over double-hung sash windows in this room are inset with a tile featuring an image of a leadlight flower, and all windows have quality drapes and blinds in keeping with many quality features throughout the home.
There is ample tank water, and an electric pump on the dam feeds the pop-up sprinklers on the lawns and the garden drippers, along with all of the outside taps.
Shedding includes five bays with roller doors. Two are high set to suit a float, caravan, boat, or the largest of four-wheel drives, one of these is automatic. In the other section is a workshop area with a wood heater. There is other handy shedding around the property as well.
Access is from Peney Lane which is common property. This is an area where everyone loves their neighbours and the owners are only leaving for a sea change.
While you are in the countryside, town convenience is only 10 minutes away in Strathfieldsaye. It is about 20 minutes to Bendigo, 25 minutes to Castlemaine or an easy 80-minute drive to the fringes of Melbourne.
