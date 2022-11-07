SCIENTISTS are bracing for possible fish die-offs later this week as temperatures climb throughout a flood-ravaged central Victoria.
That includes along the Loddon River, where communities from Newbridge to the Murray River have grappled with floods in recent weeks.
Fish deaths have already been reported below the Loddon Weir as river oxygen levels plummet, the Environmental Protection Authority's chief environmental scientist Mark Taylor said.
"The toll on Victoria's inland aquatic wildlife from the floods is tragically going to grow," he said.
Professor Taylor urged people to report dead fish sightings to the EPA as it tracks water quality in flood-affected areas.
Native fish are likely in for a devastating few months along rivers like the Murray, where peak water levels are expected by early December in Mildura.
Multiple groups are racing to save as many native, breeding-aged fish and crays as possible, including threatened species, the North Central Catchment Management Authority said.
That includes the so-called "zombie fish" like the southern purple spotted gudgeon. That species was thought to have gone extinct up until 2019, when astonished scientists happened upon a colony in northern Victoria.
Many of the zombie fish captured at a Kerang Lake site are being taken to a hatchery as plans form to repopulate, the North Central CMA said.
Other groups are saving zombie fish from ornamental lakes in Mildura.
Larger fish being saved across the region include Murray cod, golden perch, silver perch and trout cod, the North Central CMA said.
Not every part of the river system is struggling.
The Campaspe River has become an important refuge as fish escape poor conditions in the Murray, professor Taylor said.
Water managers have transported some of the fish they have saved to that river, and believe others may be swimming into it at Echuca.
Professor Murray reminded people to avoid contact with floodwater where possible to avoid dangers.
More news:
That includes potential faecal matter, though a battery of new water quality tests show a generally better-than-expected picture on that front.
The tests have uncovered E.coli - a potential indicator of faecal matter - present but at low levels.
The State Emergency Service gathered samples at multiple sites including along the Campaspe River at Kyneton and Rochester, the Loddon River at Kerang and at Lake Eppalock.
The EPA then tested the samples and has warned that people should keep assuming floodwaters are contaminated with faecal matter for the time being.
Tests will continue over the weeks to come.
People can report any fish deaths to the EPA on 1300 372 842.
I grew up in Bendigo and I want to tell your stories.
I grew up in Bendigo and I want to tell your stories.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.