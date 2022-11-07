Bendigo Advertiser

Ruthless Dragons eclipse Suns in women's cricket season-opener

By Adam Bourke
November 7 2022 - 4:30pm
Macey Brereton bowls for Strathdale in the round one clash with Sandhurst at Ewing Park. Picture by Anthony Pinda

Reigning premier Sandhurst stamped itself as the team to beat in the BDCA women's first XI competition with a dominant win to open the season.

