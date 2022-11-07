Ruthless Dragons eclipse Suns in women's cricket season-opener

Reigning premier Sandhurst stamped itself as the team to beat in the BDCA women's first XI competition with a dominant win to open the season.
The Dragons sent an ominous warning to the rest of the competition when they thrashed Strathdale-Maristians by 144 runs at Ewing Park.
The win was set up by some brilliant batting from Kate Shallard and Maree Pearce.
Shallard belted 13 boundaries on her way to 72 retired from 63 balls, while Pearce made 53 off 47 balls, including eight fours.
They led the Dragons to an imposing total of 4-174 off their 25 overs.
Ellena Findlay bowled well for the Suns and finished with figures of 2-15 off four overs.
Strathdale's reply with the bat started horribly, with six of the Suns' top seven batters failing to score.
from a 7-9 scoreline, the Suns worked their way to 30 all out, with Bobbie-Lee Keene top-scoring with nine.
The destroyer with the ball for Sandhurst was Abbey Powell, who had career-best figures of 5-3 from two overs.
Bendigo spoiled White Hills' first match in the women's competition.
A disciplined Bendigo bowling attack restricted White Hills to 5-67 from 25 overs.
Keely Fullerton top-scored for the Demons with 17 not out, while the Bendigo bowlers shared the wickets.
Bendigo's batters had few troubles in the run chase.
The Goers cruised to 3-70 in the 16th over, with Holly Ryan (14 not out), Amy Ryan (13 not out) and Brit Mueck (13) making solid starts with the willow.
The Bendigo Goers outclassed West Bendigo in the final match of round one.
West Bendigo was skittled for 45, with Bendigo's Tina Benoit (3-5) and Melissa Pearce (2-15) in fine form with the ball.
Ren Haeusler (23 not out off 16 balls) and Zoe Ross (19 not out) saw Bendigo over the line in just six overs for the loss of one wicket.
The weekend marked the inaugural season for the women's second XI competition.
Five teams - Strathfieldsaye, Strathfieldsaye Jets, Bendigo City, California Gully and Golden Square - will battle for the second XI flag.
Cal Gully proved too good for first-gamers Bendigo City.
Cal Gully posted 5-153 thanks largely to fine knocks from Roslyn Hynes (47 off 35 balls) and Jasmine Burzacott (45 off 35 balls).
Kirsten Saladino, Jacqui Coutts and Kylie Stevenson took one wicket each for Bendigo City.
Bendigo City responded with a total of 29. Caitlin Smith (2-8) and Hannah Kenny (2-1) were best with the ball for Cal Gully.
Strathfieldsaye proved too good for Golden Square in the other second XI encounter.
Adelaide Bollard (30 not out) and Sharon Kemp (27 not out) were the backbone of the Jets' score of 2-114 off 20 overs.
In reply, Golden Square finished 8-85.
Amy Bilsborow (2-7) bowled impressively for Strathfieldsaye, while the Jets' fielding was a feature as they executed four run outs.
Jemma Pearl and Jessie Monteath were the only Square batters to reach double figures.
