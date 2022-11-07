After months of tender loving care, a young wedge-tailed eagle has been returned to her territory around Ravenswood, south of Bendigo.
The roughly one year-old bird was found injured after a suspected collision with a car, when Neil Morgan, the Bendigo representative for Wildlife Rescue Emergency Service (WRES), came to the rescue.
With more than 30 years' experience as a wildlife rescuer and rehabilitator, Mr Morgan got the young female back in tip-top condition for her release on Monday morning.
When the bird was freed, she flew immediately to a large tree sending smaller species into a chaos, while two other wedge-tail eagles, her family members, soon joined her.
Also on scene to watch the bird's release were students from Lockwood Primary School.
School principal Carmen Huszar said the pupils competed in a colouring competition to select who could attend the release but the artworks were so impressive that 16 keen youngsters were able to be on scene.
On a typical day Neil said he and his volunteers can face many demanding and sometimes heart-wrenching tasks, including the rescue of injured wildlife from roadsides and bushfire zones to the care and rehabilitation of orphaned kangaroo and possum joeys.
WRES Bendigo is a Victorian state wildlife rescue and rehabilitation service that operates around the clock, so Neil and his volunteers are on call day or night.
Established in 2005 by a small group of dedicated volunteers, rescue, rehabilitate and release injured and orphaned native wildlife.
As a volunteer community service WRES works cooperatively with local councils and police, saving countless hours of council and police time.
Donations are always welcome and can be made through the website to support the purchase of food and formula for the diverse range of native animals and birds.
Donations to WRES are fully tax-deductible and can be made via the website at wres.org.au
Journalist with an interest in telling regional and rural stories, and covering the diverse array of topics that matter to the people of Bendigo.
