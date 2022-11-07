Bendigo Advertiser
Wildlife rescue emergency service's Neil Morgan releases wedge-tailed eagle

By Lucy Williams
Updated November 7 2022 - 6:09pm, first published 5:30pm
Bendigo's wildlife rescue emergency service (WRES) team released a wedge-tail eagle on Monday with Lockwood Primary School students. Picture by Darren Howe

After months of tender loving care, a young wedge-tailed eagle has been returned to her territory around Ravenswood, south of Bendigo.

