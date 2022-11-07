Bendigo's Biggest Ever Blokes Lunch is back this month, to remind men to get themselves tested for prostate cancer while raising money for treatments and research into a cure.
Committee chair Neil Macdonald said proceeds raised this year will go to the Prostate Cancer Foundation of Australia and the Gobbe Wellness Centre.
The wellness centre, which provides complementary therapies including reflexology, yoga and oncology massage, as well as a new counselling service, is completely run by donations.
Mr Macdonald said the centre is named after two people who were prominent in the Bendigo Prostate Cancer Support Group, Helen and Alan Gobbe.
"Alan Gobbe was a member of the prostate support group, he had prostate cancer and passed away a couple of years ago," he said.
"Alan did counsel a lot of members who came to the group on lots of areas of recovery. That's why the group is quite happy to support the centre."
Cancer wellness coordinator at Bendigo Health, Jenna Sing, said the centre's counselling service is the newest program provided and is proving popular among men.
"We're seeing an increasing number of male patients coming in who are having treatment with prostate cancer, especially with psychology counselling services, a lot of our prostate cancer patients are seeking help through that," she said.
Mr Macdonald was diagnosed with prostate cancer 13 years ago after being regularly checked for 20 years.
He said prostate cancer statistics in Bendigo are "one of the worst in the country".
According to the Prostate Cancer Foundation of Australia, the average rate of new cases per 100,000 men is 157 in Bendigo and 150 in Australia.
The average death rates per 100,000 men is 28 in Bendigo and 25 countrywide.
Prostate cancer is the most commonly diagnosed cancer in Australia and the most commonly diagnosed cancer among Australian men.
"That's how important it is to make guys aware they need to have an annual check up," Mr Macdonald said.
This year's Biggest Ever Blokes Lunch will feature comedian Des Dowling and AFL legend Dermot Brereton, who will be auctioning off two signed guernseys.
Mr Macdonald said so far 300 tickets have been solved, however "370 would be terrific" to be able to make significant donations.
The event will be held on Friday, November 18 at Red Energy Arena from 12pm. Click here for tickets.
