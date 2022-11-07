Bendigo Advertiser
Warrant issued for man who failed to appear in court

DC
By David Chapman
Updated November 7 2022 - 5:13pm, first published 2:45pm
Police issue warrant for fugitive

Police are appealing for public assistance to help locate 30-year-old Brandon Charles.

