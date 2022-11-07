Police issue warrant for fugitive

Police are appealing for public assistance to help locate 30-year-old Brandon Charles.
A warrant has been issued after Charles failed to appear at court in relation to a burglary offence.
He is known to frequent the Bendigo and Shepparton areas.
Investigators have released an image of Charles in the hope someone may have information on his current whereabouts.
Anyone who sights Charles or has information about his whereabouts is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or make a confidential report at www.crimestoppersvic.com.au
